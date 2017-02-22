Congressman: North Koreans Could Use Pot To Smuggle Nukes Into The US

The congressman addressed his fear that D.P.R.K. might just smuggle nukes in the country through a “bale of marijuana” at a classified briefing on North Korea at the White House.

Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.) is apparently worried that North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un might send nukes to the United States in by hiding them in weed.

Yes, you read that right.

After the hermit kingdom launched its first missile test just days after President Donald Trump vowed to “deal” with the North Korean problem with or without China’s assistance, the tensions between the two nuclear powers escalated massively.

However, Sherman’s concerns were at a completely new level.

The congressman was attending a classified briefing on North Korea on the White House grounds when he expressed his fear that Democratic People's Republic of Korea might just smuggle nukes in the country through a “bale of marijuana” — instead of intercontinental ballistic missiles.

I raised two issues: No. Korea could smuggle nuke into U.S. rather than use ICBM. Could smuggle inside a bale of marijuana....(1/2) — Rep. Brad Sherman (@BradSherman) April 27, 2017

...and might sell nukes to Iran, which has billions of hard currency. Waiting for answers...(2/2) — Rep. Brad Sherman (@BradSherman) April 27, 2017

As it turns out, Sherman is quite a follower of this theory.

He also had a similar strategy at a congressional hearing in February, where he asserted, “Missile defense is OK politically, but remember you can smuggle a nuclear weapon inside a bale of marijuana.”

“Since a nuclear bomb is about the size of a person, it could be smuggled into the United States inside a bale of marijuana,” he suggested in 2007.

“The most important issue facing the United States, and certainly the most important part of this bill, deals with preventing nuclear attack on American cities. Since a nuclear bomb is about the size of a person, it could be smuggled into the United States inside a bale of marijuana,” he had stated.

But Sherman’s strategy is illogical on so many levels.

Moreover, the Customs and Border Protection does its best to stop illegal shipments of marijuana and other drugs to the U.S., and so does the Coast Guard to make sure the country does not suffer from devastating consequences.

The logic of his strategy where North Korea could smuggle something illegal (nukes) inside something else illegal (marijuana) got everyone’s head spinning on Twitter.

@BradSherman I always hide my VERY illegal things inside my ALSO illegal things. "Got a bazooka?" "yes but I put it inside a box named "COCAINE." https://t.co/Qb334jNdun — Kevin (@a_more_on) April 27, 2017

ah yes the old "we don't search giant bales of marijuana for nukes" loophole https://t.co/t00iH1skK0 — stu dumpling (@studumpling) April 27, 2017

"excuse me sir, do you have a nuclear weapon in your truck?"

"no mr border patrolman its just my enormous half ton bale of marijuana" https://t.co/HutUXg90wc — Dan Trombly (@stcolumbia) April 27, 2017

@BradSherman Customs officer: "Looks good to me, just a giant block of weed postmarked from Pyongyang. Let it through. — Ben Hooper (@BenHooperWrites) April 28, 2017

"quick, i need to hide this nuke inside something"

"how about this marijuana"

"perfect, no tsa agent will check a truck-sized bag of weed" https://t.co/DDrZ3Zn5mq — Midnight Alfredo (@damnyouwillis) April 28, 2017

Sherman later tried covering up for his statement, but it was too late.

I don’t believe that NK is likely to send a bomb in weed. People sneak things into the U.S. every day. Can’t rely solely on missile defense. — Rep. Brad Sherman (@BradSherman) April 28, 2017

As scorning as this may sound, Sherman isn’t the only one who believes in the nuclear marijuana theory.

Frank Ciluffo, director of George Washington University’s Homeland Security Policy Institute, also suggested something similar in 2014.

“If you want to smuggle in a tactical nuclear weapon, just wrap it in bale of marijuana. Because we’re not doing all that well in terms of some of our drug enforcement,” he said.