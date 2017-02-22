© Reuters

Congressman: North Koreans Could Use Pot To Smuggle Nukes Into The US

The congressman addressed his fear that D.P.R.K. might just smuggle nukes in the country through a “bale of marijuana” at a classified briefing on North Korea at the White House.

Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.) is apparently worried that North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un might send nukes to the United States in by hiding them in weed.

Yes, you read that right.

After the hermit kingdom launched its first missile test just days after President Donald Trump vowed to “deal” with the North Korean problem with or without China’s assistance, the tensions between the two nuclear powers escalated massively.

However, Sherman’s concerns were at a completely new level.

The congressman was attending a classified briefing on North Korea on the White House grounds when he expressed his fear that Democratic People's Republic of Korea  might just smuggle nukes in the country through a “bale of marijuana” — instead of intercontinental ballistic missiles.

 

 

As it turns out, Sherman is quite a follower of this theory. 

He also had a similar strategy at a congressional hearing in February, where he asserted, “Missile defense is OK politically, but remember you can smuggle a nuclear weapon inside a bale of marijuana.”

“Since a nuclear bomb is about the size of a person, it could be smuggled into the United States inside a bale of marijuana,” he suggested in 2007.

“The most important issue facing the United States, and certainly the most important part of this bill, deals with preventing nuclear attack on American cities. Since a nuclear bomb is about the size of a person, it could be smuggled into the United States inside a bale of marijuana,” he had stated.

But Sherman’s strategy is illogical on so many levels.

Moreover, the Customs and Border Protection does its best to stop illegal shipments of marijuana and other drugs to the U.S., and so does the Coast Guard to make sure the country does not suffer from devastating consequences. 

The logic of his strategy where North Korea could smuggle something illegal (nukes) inside something else illegal (marijuana) got everyone’s head spinning on Twitter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sherman later tried covering up for his statement, but it was too late.

 

As scorning as this may sound, Sherman isn’t the only one who believes in the nuclear marijuana theory.

Frank Ciluffo, director of George Washington University’s Homeland Security Policy Institute, also suggested something similar in 2014.

“If you want to smuggle in a tactical nuclear weapon, just wrap it in bale of marijuana. Because we’re not doing all that well in terms of some of our drug enforcement,” he said.

