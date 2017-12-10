Black Lawmaker: Roy Moore Will ‘Harken Us Back To Days Of Segregation’

“And this candidate, Roy Moore, will only take us backwards and harken us back to the days of segregation and Doug Jones will take us forward.”

Controversial Republican candidate for Senate, Roy Moore, has not only gained the support of President Donald Trump, who ironically endorsed Moore’s rival Luther Strange during the primaries, he also had the commander-in-chief record a robocall ad for his campaign.

Given the nature of controversies surrounding Moore right now, the president’s blatant support should have come as a surprise. Unfortunately, it did not. The reason: Trump and Moore are too alike.

They have both faced series of sexual abuse allegations and have a long history of racism, which is why the sole Congressional Democrat from Alabama, Rep. Terri Sewell, is concerned the Republican would take the state back to the days of segregation and racism.

“This election is about the soul of this nation and the soul of Alabama,” Sewell told ABC's “This Week” host Martha Raddatz. “And, we who have been proud Alabamans know that we have been trying to overcome our painful past. And this candidate, Roy Moore, will only take us backwards and harken us back to the days of segregation and Doug Jones will take us forward.”

She does have a point.

Moore, who is currently under fire for having alleged sexual relationships with teenage girls and sexually abusing minors when he was in his 30s, recently suggested the last time America was truly great was when it was legal for white people to enslave African Americans, tear their families apart and lynch them publicly.

“I think it was great at the time when families were united — even though we had slavery — they cared for one another,” Moore reportedly told a few African American when they asked him when he thought was the “last time” the country was great.

In a 2011, the former Alabama Chief Justice also spoke about his wish to eliminate all Constitutional Amendments after the 10th, which includes the amendments that abolished slavery and established equal representation (13th and 14th) and gave U.S. women the right to vote (19th.)

“You know people don’t understand how some of these amendments have completely tried to wreck the form of government that our forefathers intended,” Moore said during a radio show at the time, claiming how doing away with these amendments would solve many problems.

“People also don’t understand,” he added, “and being from the South I bet you get it, the 14th Amendment was only approved at the point of the gun.”

Although Moore has come under fire for his alleged pedophilia, he still has the support of his party members.

“At the end of the day, they're putting party before people, party before principle. There's no reason to doubt these women. Independent corroboration, contemporaneous accounts, and eight people who didn't know each other,” Sewell continued. “At the end of the day, when Roy Moore, if the he should win, goes to Washington, we will always be questioning his character. And I believe, and I know, that lawmakers part of it is that we have to work together across the aisle in order the get things done. And there's only one candidate in this race who has earned the right to be the United States Senator and that's Doug Jones.”

Jones is a former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama who convicted Ku Klux Klan members for killing four young girls in the infamous 1963 Birmingham church bombing.

