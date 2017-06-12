Lo and Behold, The Mysterious Covfefe Is On Its Way To Become A Law

“Tweets are powerful, and the President must be held accountable for every post,” said Illinois Rep. Mike Quigley, introducing the COVFEFE Act.

Who doesn’t love a good acronym, but Democratic Illinois Rep. Mike Quigley took his acronym-crafting game to the next level by introducing “Communications Over Various Feeds Electronically For Engagement” Act aka the COVFEFE Act in the House of Representatives.

Ironically, the term that spawned from President Donald Trump’s late-night Twitter typo and almost broke the internet, might now force the commander-in-chief to think twice before launching groan-inducing tirades on social media.

President’s tweets and social media posts are considered official documents and archived as such. However, between Trump deleting his typo-ridden tweets and the fact the regulation most likely applies only to the official @POTUS account and not to his personal @realDonaldTrump account, one cannot be certain the White House is saving all of his tweets as it has said it does.

The COVFEFE bill aims to ensure all of Trump's social media posts are saved as presidential records.

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

“In order to maintain public trust in government, elected officials must answer for what they do and say; this includes 140-character tweets,” said Quigley in a press release. “President Trump’s frequent, unfiltered use of his personal Twitter account as a means of official communication is unprecedented. If the President is going to take to social media to make sudden public policy proclamations, we must ensure that these statements are documented and preserved for future reference. Tweets are powerful, and the President must be held accountable for every post.”

The Illinois Democrat previously made headlines for introducing the MAR-A-LAGO Act, which stands for “Make Access Records Available to Lead American Government Openness” Act. It aimed to publicize visitor logs for “location[s] at which the President or the Vice President regularly conducts official business” – including Trump’s beloved Mar-a-Lago Club.

Here are some random tweets from Trump’s personal account to understand the kind of things children in future would be forced to read about in their history books.

The FAKE MSM is working so hard trying to get me not to use Social Media. They hate that I can get the honest and unfiltered message out. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017

Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his "no reason to be alarmed" statement. MSM is working hard to sell it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

Whenever you see the words 'sources say' in the fake news media, and they don't mention names.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017

....it is very possible that those sources don't exist but are made up by fake news writers. #FakeNews is the enemy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017