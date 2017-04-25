Democrats Take A Red Pen To Trump's Commemorative 100 Days Email

Senate Democrats took issue with the "accomplishments" listed in an email boasting about Trump's first 100 days in office. So they made corrections.

Inbox from Senate Dems: “White House release on President Trump’s First 100 Days Had Some Errors In It. We Fixed Them.”



(Troll level: high) pic.twitter.com/8jSDLsnIba — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) April 25, 2017

Earlier this week, the White House sent out an email to the press mailing list commemorating President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office. Titled "President Trump's 100 Days of Historic Accomplishments," anyone with a grasp on facts immediately knew the contents of the email were going to be far-fetched. The release highlighted the 30 executive orders and 28 laws Trump has signed since becoming president, claiming that he has "accomplished more in his first 100 days than any other president since Franklin Roosevelt."

Critics took immediate issue with the list, among them Peter Shulman, a history professor at Case Western University.

Oh. My. God. This is catastrophically wrong. https://t.co/nK2Uz41Lj1 — Peter A. Shulman (@pashulman) April 25, 2017

Shulman took to Twitter to reveal the gaping holes in the email, accusing the White House of making "odd comparisons" and explaining that laws were a "dumb metric" of success since many of those listed do not have notable effect on the average American.

"Despite historic Democrat obstructionism, President Trump has worked with Congress to pass more legislation in his first 100 days than any President since Truman,” the release reads. It's almost as if they were asking for a fight.

Democrats in the Senate didn't keep quiet; they put on their glasses, chose a patronizing shade of red, and got to work.

"President Trump's 100 Days of Historic Broken Promises," is the title of their response, a heavily edited draft two that looks like the kind of thing a high school student gets back after receiving an F grade. In the release, Democrats accuse Trump of governing by executive order instead of by seeking compromise through Congress. “Despite campaigning as a populist," the Democratic version of the email reads, "Trump has governed as a hard-right extremist. Again and again, he has broken his promises to the American people while his allies have reaped the rewards.”

Though Trump stated previously that he dislike executive orders, accusing Obama of using them to hide his failure at negotiation, Trump has signed more orders in his first 100 days of presidency than any other. While he has yet to score a substantial legislative victory, Trump has also signed more bills into law than almost any other president.

As always, there is a vast difference between Trump's reality and reality itself, but there are plenty willing to call him out on his hypocrisy and delusions — it's good to know some of them are in Congress. High caliber political trolling like this may be what keeps us all sane over the next four years.