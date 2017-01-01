Danish Minister Republishes Controversial Prophet Cartoon

The integration minister said, "I have it because I love Denmark."

Inger Stojberg, the Danish immigration and integration minister has always been a controversial figure in Denmark and world over. Now, Denmark’s immigration and integration minister is back in the news for sharing a screenshot of her iPad background which displayed a cartoon of Prophet Mohammad, that sparked outrage when it appeared in a newspaper in 2005.

The Minister of Immigration and Integration, said it was done to protest against a decision by the Skovgaard Museum in Viborg, Denmark, not to include the drawing by Kurt Westergaard in an exhibition. "It is the museum's own choice and they have their full right to do it, but I think it's a shame," Stojberg wrote in her Facebook post.

Stojberg said in the post she uses the controversial cartoon, which shows an image of a bearded man with a bomb in his turban, as her background screen, reminds her that Denmark is a country with freedom of speech, which includes the right to criticize religions. "Honestly, I think we should be proud of the Mohammad cartoons," Stojberg said.

At least 50 people were killed and three Danish embassies were attacked in response as violent protests occurred across the Middle East and Asia.

Since then, the cartoonist has received multiple threats and lives under constant police protection. Eleven years later, another creator of one of the 12 caricatures, Swedish artist Lars Vilks, also lives in fear.

Stojberg is well known for her controversial statements and remarks. She was slammed last year for her celebrating of passing an immigration reform. She is known for falsely sharing a story about a daycare banning pork and for an anti-refugee ad campaign published in 10 languages in Lebanese newspapers. She was also heavily involved in the 'jewelry law' which approved a plan to seize assets from refugees.

Thumbnail Credits : Wikimedia