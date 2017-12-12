Former GOP House Speaker Barred From Being Alone With Minors

The federal judge also barred him from watching porn and from using “any sex-related telephone numbers.”

New supervised release conditions have been added for ex-House Speaker Dennis Hastert, records show. They include no possession of "any pornographic, sexually oriented, or sexually stimulating materials." — Jon Seidel (@SeidelContent) December 12, 2017

A federal judge in Chicago ordered a former GOP house speaker should never be left alone with minors and also barred him from watching porn.

Dennis Hastert, 75, who is serving probation after a 15-month sentence for banking violations by paying hush money, was barred from meeting children under the age of 18 unless an adult is present.

The order also added the adult must also know about Hastert’s conviction in a sex abuse case where he tried to silence a victim by paying millions.

U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin also barred Hastert from using “any sex-related telephone numbers.” He also has to pay for installation of software that would monitor his activities on the internet and would keep a record of it.

The court order comes a day after Hastert’s probation filed a court report under seal which mentioned why he felt restrictions on Hastert were necessary.

In 2016, Hastert was sentenced to 15 months in prison, followed by two years of probation and sex-offender treatment for a financial crime related to his sexual abuse of high school wrestlers he coached at Yorkville High School in suburban Chicago from 1965 to 1981.

He pleaded guilty to violating banking laws by paying hush money of $3.5 million to an alleged sexual abuse victim. Citing the sexual abuse of at least four boys, Judge Durkin branded Hastert “a serial child molester.”

Earlier this year, Scott Cross, one of Hastert's victims who remained silent on the abuse for 37 years, said he regretted not speaking up.

"I didn't say anything for 37 years. I knew too well. This is just a burden that you carry. You think about shame, guilt, embarrassment, humiliation. The Hasterts of the world have so much trust and respect over you that you really have a hard time processing and understanding it,” he said.

Hastert's Washington D.C. attorney, Thomas Green, didn’t respond to messages when reached out for a comment on the court order.

