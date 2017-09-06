© Reuters

Dennis Rodman Offers To Fix Trump's Nuclear Conflict With North Korea

by
Fatimah Mazhar
Amid escalating nuclear tensions, which, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin could cause a “planetary catastrophe,” between the United States and North Korea, Dennis Rodman has offered a helping hand.

“I just want to try to straighten things out for everyone to get along together," the former NBA player, told Good Morning Britain.

Rodman has visited North Korea several times since 2013 and has made headlines for his friendship with the hermit kingdom's young leader, Kim Jong-Un.

In the recent interview, Rodman also suggested U.S. President Donald Trump contact Kim to put an end to the hostile relations between the countries.

"If the President even tries to reach out for Kim, I think it would be a great possibility — things can happen,” Rodman stated.

Obviously, "reaching out" in the midst of nuclear tensions can never be a viable option.

But, then again, Rodman is not a politician - and, thankfully, he is well aware of this fact. In fact, he told Good Morning Britain even when he is "hanging out" with Kim in Pyongyang, they hardly ever discuss politics.

"I basically hang out with him all the time, we laugh, we sing karaoke, we do a lot of cool things together,” Rodman claimed. “We ride horses, we hang out, we go skiing.”

“We hardly ever talk politics and that’s the good thing about that," he added.

