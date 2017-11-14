DOJ Uses Cash To Lure Cops To Turn In Undocumented Immigrants

“Cities and states that cooperate with federal law enforcement make all of us safer by helping remove dangerous criminals from our communities,” Sessions said in a statement.

In a bid to reshape the goal of community policing, the Justice Department said it would give $98 million to local police departments to hire community policing officers and would give preferential treatment to 80 percent of those who are willing to collude with federal immigration officers.

The department has said the additional money would be awarded to those who provide information to federal officials about undocumented immigrants in local custody.

The move is also part of the reward to cities that cooperate with President Donald Trump’s crackdown on undocumented immigrants.

Under the program, Justice Department's Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) will hire 802 officers and will grant the amount to 179 local law enforcement officials.

“Today, the Justice Department announced that 80 percent of this year’s COPS Hiring Program grantees have agreed to cooperate with federal immigration authorities in their detention facilities. I applaud their commitment to the rule of law and to ending violent crime, including violent crime stemming from illegal immigration.”

However, this isn’t the first such move by Attorney General Jeff Sessions to reshape the agency's community policing office.

In September, Sessions announced that community policy money applicants, who agree to give access to federal authorities to detention facilities, would be given additional points which would help them score better grades in the point-based system.

The department also sent a vile threat to sanctuary cities denying future funding from grant money. According to the letters, cities that have failed to comply with immigrations standards will lose out on grants that total hundreds of millions annually.

The announcement also reshapes the main goal of community policing. Under former President Barracks Obama’s tenure, the goal was to build a healthy relationship based on trust between police officers and citizens.

However, Sessions’ plans are certainly not going to help with that.

