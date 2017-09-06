Despite Believing Irma Is A Hoax, Rush Limbaugh Must Evacuate Florida

"We will not be able to do the program here tomorrow,” Rush Limbaugh told listeners of his radio show on Thursday before evacuating ahead of Hurricane Irma.

In an ironic twist of fate, conservative provocateur and radio host Rush Limbaugh will evacuate his south Florida home ahead of Hurricane Irma despite previously calling the hype around the storm a media hoax.

According to the Daily Beast, Limbaugh initially accused mainstream media of intentionally overdramatizing the storm’s strength and potential danger in order to boost ratings and increase fear around the effects of climate change.

On his radio show, however, he essentially conceded with an announcement that his show would be canceled on Friday as Irma makes its way through the state.

“I’m not going to get into details because of the security nature of things, but it turns out that we will not be able to do the program here tomorrow,” Limbaugh told listeners on Thursday.

“We’ll be on the air next week, folks, from parts unknown,” he added.

He’s now singing a very different tune from Tuesday’s show during which he asserted, “There is a desire to advance this climate-change agenda and hurricanes are one of the fastest [ways] to do it.”

He went on to claim that the “liberal media” is “hell-bent on persuading people of [anthropogenic climate change].”

Alas, his sudden need to evacuate indicates that he spoke a bit too soon.

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Reuters, Micah Walter