Like A Bad-Behaved Kid, Pence Touches Equipment Labeled 'Do Not Touch'

While visiting the Kennedy Space Center, the vice president disregarded a glaring warning sign and put his hands on part of NASA's Orion spacecraft.

As Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence is heading a revived National Space Council reinstated by President Donald Trump last week. One part of his job is touring NASA sites to gain some understanding of the institution's current and upcoming projects. If there was ever a time to listen to your mom and "keep your hands to yourself," it would be walking around highly sensitive hardware perfectly designed for space travel. However, that was apparently asking too much of Pence.

In a picture so perfect it looks Photoshopped (except it isn't), the vice president has his hand placed directly on a piece of NASA's Orion hardware despite a glaring sign reading, "Critical Space Flight Hardware: DO NOT TOUCH."

Mike Pence @VP gets a tour of the NASA Orion clean room & touches critical space flight hardware even though the sign says not to. 😂🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Wk2HWdNbp0 — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) July 7, 2017

Given that Orion is intended to fly astronauts into deep space, potentially landing humans onto an asteroid in 2025 and onto Mars in 2030, Pence should probably follow the sign's instructions. It's human nature to be curious, but that's no excuse to succumb to temptation. That's something Pence should know a lot about.

Of course, the internet has taken this photo and hilariously run with it.

What would happen if @VP Mike Pence was stuck on the Orion spacecraft with a woman that isn't Karen? Now that'd be a great horror film. — Purbita Saha (@hahabita) July 7, 2017

Pence tours NASA

Sign:"Do not touch"

He can't stop, touches anyway

This is why Mother won't let him alone with girlspic.twitter.com/hoFwZkhgw6 — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) July 7, 2017

He wanted his own orb moment pic.twitter.com/SE14czbsUq — Jim DePaolis (@wecanbanewforce) July 7, 2017

During the vice president's visit, he told scientists that this center was "a gateway to the stars" and vowed to make America's space program great again, though it already leads the world in space exploration and technology by a large margin.

"Here from this bridge to space, our nation will return to the moon, and we will put American boots on the face of Mars," he announced to the room full of astronauts, space center employees, and dignitaries, garnering cheers and applause from the crowd of hundreds.

Well, it's reassuring that the Trump administration seems to be going all in on the space program given their stance on climate change. After they're finished with Earth, space may not just be the next frontier, it may be the only frontier.