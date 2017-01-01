Teen Finally Meets The Hero Who Stood Up For Her On The Portland Train

Destinee Mangum also gifted brave train stabbing survivor Micah Fletcher a T-shirt emblazoned with the words “I love you and you are my hero.”

Micah Fletcher, the 21-year-old who was brutally stabbed on a MAX train in Portland after he stepped in to stop a white supremacist from harassing two young girls, finally met one of the teenagers he defended that fateful day.

Destinee Magnum was on the train with her 17-year-old friend, who is Muslim and was wearing a hijab, when a man, identified as 35-year-old Christian extremist Jeremy Christian, allegedly began yelling racial and religious slurs at them. The commotion drew attention of several others, and three brave men approached the racist bigot, trying to de-escalate the situation.

Unfortunately, Christian fatally stabbed two of the brave souls – 52-year-old army veteran Rick Best and 23-yearold Reed college graduate Taliesin Namkai-Meche. Fletcher survived the attack, but sustained serious injuries.

Now, almost a week after the horrific incident, the 16-year-old, who according to her mother had gotten on the wrong train, finally had a chance to meet her hero who is now recuperating in his house.

“Finally got a chance to meet one of the angels that saved my daughters life,” wrote Magnum’s mother Dyjuana Hudson in a heartrending Facebook post. “Micah is one of the best genuine hearted people you will ever meet my daughter was so happy but very emotional Micah is one of a kind and a very strong young man that comes from two beautiful parents that we also had the pleasure of meeting today... Destinee personally made him a shirt she is such a caring young lady who is so grateful to the courageous men that now Our Heros [sic]... #MICAHWELOVEYOU#”

She also shared photos of the two.

Mangum also gifted Fletcher a T-shirt that read, "I love you and you are my hero."

“First time I've seen her smile in a long time,” Hudson told local news station KGW. “She even told him that she loved him. And she doesn't even know him, but she knows that he will always play a big part in her life, and the other men as well.”

Shortly after the attack, a teary-eyed Magnum had thanked the men who lost their lives trying to protect her and her friend.

“I just want to say thank you to the people who put their life on the line for me, because they didn’t even know me and they lost their lives because of me and my friend and the way we look,” Magnum told KPTV. “And I just want to say thank you to them and their family and that I appreciate them because without them, we probably would be dead right now.”

After returning home from the hospital, Fletcher posted a video on Facebook thanking people for their gifts and prayers. He also used the opportunity to raise concerns that longstanding local attitudes and biases lionized him while the two other very important victims of the attack remained largely forgotten.

“We need to remember, this is about those little girls. Just remember that, you know, they got hurt too,” he said. “We in Portland have this weird tendency to continue patterns that we’ve done forever, and one of them is this same old, just to put it bluntly, white savior complex. Suffice to say, I think it’s immensely, immensely morally wrong and irresponsible how much money we have gotten as opposed to how much support, money, love, kindness, that has been given to that little girl.”

Thumbnail Credits: Reuters