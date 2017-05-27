© Reuters

Portland Victim Thanks The Courageous Men Who Died While Saving Her

by
editors
“I just want to say thank you to them and their family and that I appreciate them because without them, we probably would be dead right now.”

The entire country is still reeling from the dreadful incident that took place hours before the first day of Ramadan, Islam’s holy month, when most of the world's 1.6 billion Muslims observe a daily religious fast — on a train in Portland, Oregon.

A 35-year-old convicted felon, Jeremy Joseph Christian, was bullying two young women, one of them appeared to be Muslim, with racial slurs on the MAX train when three courageous men stepped in to stop him – but the xenophobic monster killed two of them and severely injuring the third.

Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche, 23, and Rick Best, 54, were stabbed to death, while Micah Fletcher, 21, is in serious condition in a hospital. His injuries are not life threatening, according to the police.

Best was an Army veteran who gave away his life protecting other Americans and left behind three teenage sons and a 12-year-old daughter, whereas Namkai-Meche had just graduated from Reed College with a degree in economics and was working as an intern at a consulting firm.

Destinee Mangum, one of the victims, thanked the courageous men who saved her and her friends life in a heartbreaking video.

 

“I just want to say thank you to the people who put their life on the line for me, because they didn’t even know me and they lost their lives because of me and my friend and the way we look,” Magnum told KPTV. “And I just want to say thank you to them and their family and that I appreciate them because without them, we probably would be dead right now.”

The teenager explained the horror that took the country by shock and sorrow.

“Me and my friend were going to get off the MAX and then we turned around while they were fighting and he just started stabbing people and it was just blood everywhere and we just started running for our lives,” she explained.

Magnum’s mother, Dyjuana Hudson, also thanked the courageous heroes for saving her girl.

“I want to say thank you so much, I couldn’t imagine what you’re going through right now as far as losing someone and I’m sorry it had to be at the hands of my children.”

She mentioned her daughter is African American while her friend was wearing a hijab.

“He was saying that Muslims should die," Hudson lamented. “That they've been killing Christians for years."

Meche’s mother announced her son’s tragic death on Facebook and praised him for being a true hero.

The brutal killer was a “known local white supremacist," according to The Portland Mercury. His Facebook posts were reportedly full of far-right themes. He was also filmed by a reporter in April, draped in an American Revolutionary War flag and can be seen performing a Nazi salute and heard shouting "Die Muslims. Die fake Christians. Die Jews," as police stood and watched him.

 

Many on social media praised the good Samaritans, while a memorial was setup at the place of the stabbing.

 

 

 

 

 

 

