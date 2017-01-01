Here's How Many Detainees Have Died Under ICE Custody So Far

Research shows that one of the main reasons of detainee deaths is the inadequate medical care in detention facilities.

Ever since President Donald Trump assumed office, his stringent immigration policies have led to an atrocious crackdown on undocumented immigrants in the country — leaving immigrants to live in fear.

According to a report, in the 2017 fiscal year (which started on October 2016), at least 6 detainees have died so far. These people were detained at different U.S. immigrant detention facilities. In fiscal year 2016, there were 12 custody deaths whereas there were seven deaths in FY 2015.

Deaths of the following detainees have been confirmed by ICE reports:

Olubunmi Toyin Joshua, 54

The first detainee to die in ICE custody in fiscal year 2017 was Olubunmi Toyin Joshua, on Oct. 24, 2016. The 54-year-old woman died at a Texas hospital near the Rolling Plains Detention Center. Joshua, who was from the United Kingdom, entered the U.S. in 1984 on a student visa. According to advocates, she was detained for more than eight months at the Rolling Plains Detention Center before she died.

Wenceslau Esmerio Campos, 49

Wenceslau Esmerio Campos, 49, who died on Nov. 25, 2016, was born in Brazil. He died at a Texas hospital near the South Texas Detention Complex. According to ICE officials, he was shifted to the Frio Regional Hospital in Pearsall, Texas, after he complained about chest pains. However his condition worsened there and he was shifted to Methodist Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Raquel Calderon de Hildago, 36

The third person to die in ICE custody was Raquel Calderon de Hildago, 36, on November 27, 2016, after she experienced a series of seizures at an Arizona hospital near the Eloy Detention Center. Doctors revealed she had blood clots in her lungs, which is likely to be the cause of her death. The 36-year-old detainee was born in Guatemala.

Roger Rayson, 47

Roger Rayson, 47, died on March 13, 2017, in a Louisiana hospital near the LaSalle Detention Facility. According to ICE officials, he died due to a cardiac arrest. He was arrested for importing cocaine and was later transferred into custody after which he served time. Rayson was born in Jamaica and he is the first detainee to die in ICE custody under President Donald Trump.

Osmar Epifanio Gonzalez-Gadba, 32

The fifth detainee to die in ICE custody FY 2017 was Osmar Epifanio Gonzalez-Gadba. The 32-year-old died March 28, 2017, at the Adelanto Detention Facility, a privately run detention center in the California desert. He died six days after he attempted to kill himself in the detention center. ICE said the cause of death was heart failure caused by the cerebral edema, which resulted from asphyxiation. Gonzalez-Gadba was caught re-entering the U.S. by border agents and was taken in to custody in December 2016.

Sergio Alonso López, 55

Sergio Alonso López, 55, died on April 13, 2017, in a hospital near the Adelanto Detention Facility. He was detained on Feb. 7, 2017, after he was arrested in Los Angeles. According to ICE, the preliminary cause of death was determined to be internal bleeding as he was suffering from chronic liver damage. Officials further stated that he was born in Mexico and had been deported to the country three times since 1994. He also had prior felony convictions for burglary and drug possession.

According to a report, the medical care in detention facilities is woefully inadequate and has had a significant role in detainee deaths.