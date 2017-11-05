Here's What You Should Know About The Texas Church Shooter

The suspected shooter, who is dead, recently posted a photo of a rifle, calling it a "bad b***h."

[NOTE: This is a developing story. Updates will be added as more official details emerge.]

A gunman allegedly opened fire at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, killing 26 people and injuring over 20.

The suspected shooter has been identified as Devin Patrick Kelley, a 26-year-old white male.

Here's what's known about him so far.

Kelley is from New Braunfels, Texas. He served in the Air Force, according to official records. Ann Stefanek, an Air force spokeswoman told the Guardian that Kelley joined Logistics Readiness at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico in 2010.

However, he was court-martialed in 2012 for allegedly assaulting his wife and child, according to the Associated press. Two years later, he received a bad conduct discharge.

The gunman recently just posted a photo of what appeared to be an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle on a Facebook page, purportedly belonging to Kelley, calling it a “bad b***h.”

A LinkedIn account, which also appears to be Kelley's, states, he joined the U.S. Air Force after graduating New Braunfels High School in 2009.

As to his religious background, some social media rumors suggest he was an atheist. While Kelley’s Facebook page showed he had liked pages devoted to atheism, there is no confirmation if he was a proponent of the belief. Some sources also suggest he was a former Bible study teacher.

A few months ago, The Los Angeles Times reports, Kelley started making friends on Facebook with people living "within 20 minutes" of Sutherland Springs.

Johnathan Castillo, a resident of the area and one of Kelley's Facebook friends, told the Times that people recently started unfriending Kelley for “starting drama,” including “sending insulting Facebook messages.”

The motive of the shooting is unclear and currently under investigation.

“I want to thank law enforcement for their response and ask that all Texans pray for the Sutherland Springs community during this time of mourning and loss," said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, while addressing the media at the scene of the crime.

Thumbnail Credits : Reuters