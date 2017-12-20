Dictionary.com Trolls Mike Pence For Lavishing Praise On His Boss

"There's a word for a person who would praise someone every 12 seconds,” the online dictionary tweeted, calling Mike Pence a sycophant.

It is no secret that President Donald Trump likes people to lavish him with adoring praise.

For instance, during the first televised cabinet meeting, each member of his administration tried to outshine the other while commending the commander-in-chief and thanking him for letting them be a part of his chaotic and incompetent team.

It was excruciatingly embarrassing to watch — but it was still not nearly as nauseating as the bizarre praise session Vice President Mike Pence held this week during a cabinet meeting held to celebrate the passage of the Republican tax bill, which is pretty much the only substantial victory Trump administration has achieved in its first year.

The whole thing started with the president asking Housing Secretary Ben Carson to say prayers and inviting journalists to witness it.

“You can stay if you want to because you need the prayer more than I do, I think,” Trump told the press. “You may be the only ones. Maybe a good solid prayer and they will be honest, Ben. Is that possible?”

Carson began by thanking God "for a president and for cabinet members who are courageous, who are willing to face the winds of controversy in order to provide a better future for those who come behind us."

He then gave thanks for "the unity in Congress" that it “will spread even beyond party lines so that people recognize that we have a nation that is worth saving and recognize that nations divided against themselves cannot stand.”

Despite the tax bill victory and Carson’s prayer of thanks to him, the president did not look particularly pleased. Instead, he curtly asked Pence to “say a few words” — and the veep did not hold back.

“I’m deeply humbled as your vice president to be able to be here,” he said. “Because of your leadership and because of the strong support of the leadership of the Congress, you’re delivering on that middle class miracle.”

It was just the beginning. According to The Washington Post, Pence complimented Trump 14 compliments in less than three minutes. It means he commended his boss approximately one every 12.5 seconds.

That has to be a record of some kind.

In fact, Dictionary.com even trolled Pence for fawning over Trump like that.

The link led to the noun “sycophant,” which the online dictionary described as “a self seeking, servile flatterer, fawning parasite.”

Here is some of the praise Pence heaped on his boss.

“Thank you for seeing through the course of this year an agenda that truly is restoring this country.”

“You’ve spurred an optimism in this country that’s setting records.”

“You've restored American credibility on the world stage.”

"You signed more bills rolling back federal red tape than any president in American history."

“You've unleashed American energy.”

“I want to thank you for speaking on behalf of and fighting every day for the forgotten men and women of America.”

“You got the Congress to do, with tax cuts for working families and American businesses, what they haven’t been able to do for 31 years."

“Mostly, Mr. President, I’ll end where I began and just tell you, I want to thank you, Mr. President.”

Social media users had a lot to say about the bizarre praise-fest:

It totally rips that Mike Pence, who has been gunning to be President his entire life, has to basically say a prayer of thanks to President Hamburglar in front of the Cabinet — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) December 21, 2017

Shades of Reince from VP Pence as he praises Trump at today's Cabinet meeting: “Congratulations and thank you. Thank you for seeing through the course of this year an agenda that truly is restoring this country." — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) December 20, 2017

This Mike Pence "prayer" of thanks to Trump is excruciatingly, stomach-churningly uncomfortable to watch. The ritual submission and exaltation is nearly pornographic. This is not America. pic.twitter.com/FN6y2X2K73 — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) December 20, 2017

Mike Pence, sitting across the table from Trump, is lavishing him with lengthy praise. Trump is sitting with his arms crossed, soaking it in. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 20, 2017

This entire cabinet-level circle jerk was embarrassing to listen to, but Mike Pence thanking Trump 10+ times in 3 minutes is nauseating. pic.twitter.com/skl2483vmw#ThursdayThoughts — Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) December 21, 2017

"You are the single greatest human in this galaxy -- nay in any galaxy." -- Mike Pence on Trump, basically — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) December 20, 2017

Mike Pence gives ass-kissers a bad name. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) December 20, 2017

This was the highly unusual Seinfeld-Steinbrenner angle for Pence's paean to Trump's greatness. pic.twitter.com/XWqwqN90iZ — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 20, 2017

VP Mike Pence lavishes effusive praise and adoration on Trump in cabinet meeting https://t.co/PNajTjGM5Y pic.twitter.com/RfKDWIkTmp — Lisa Gerrish (@GerrishLisa) December 21, 2017

