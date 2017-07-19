© Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva via Reuters

Did Japan’s First Lady Pretend To Not Speak English To Avoid Trump?

The Japanese first lady sat next to President Donald Trump for nearly two hours without speaking to him, prompting him to believe she didn't speak English.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife have dinner with the Trumps at Mar-A-Lago

It has become somewhat of a running political joke that other world leaders tend to treat President Donald Trump like he’s got the plague when forced to be in his company.

We’ve seen awkward handshakes between Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and France’s newly-elected president Emanuel Macron.

During Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny's visit to the United States for St. Patrick’s Day, he blatantly trolled Trump’s immigration stance — right in front of his face.

But Prime Minister Abe’s wife, Akie Abe, may have just taken the cake for the best tactic to snub Trump.

According to The Independent, Japan’s first lady may have pretended not to speak English just so she didn’t have to converse with Trump during this year’s G20 summit in Hamburg.

While speaking to The New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman, Trump recalled being seated next to Akie Abe during a summit dinner and made the claim that she doesn’t speak English.

Haberman reportedly asked, “Like, nothing, right? Like zero?” and as a back and forth between them ensued, Trump continued to assert that Akie Abe doesn't speak a word of English.

For approximately two hours, Trump sat awkwardly beside Akie Abe believing that a language barrier prevented them from communicating; however, it’s more likely that she deliberately gave him this impression.

After the internet caught wind of The New York Times interview, Author and columnist Jessica Valenti shared a Tweet reminding the world that Akie Abe has previously delivered a speech in excellent, fluent English. 

While we cannot definitively say that Akie Abe misled Trump on purpose, we can still applaud her for successfully avoiding inconsequential small talk with him.  

