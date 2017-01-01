Diplomat In Chief? Trump Allegedly Yelled At Abbas During Meeting

While Palestinians deny the incident happened, a new report seems to confirm the meeting between Mahmoud Abbas and Donald Trump was "uncomfortable."

President Donald Trump isn't the most diplomatic of presidents, that is undeniably true. Still, yelling at a foreign leader may sound a bit too extreme — even for him.

After Israel’s Channel 2 claimed Trump had allegedly yelled at Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas during their meeting last month in Bethlehem, the PA denied the incident, saying the meeting had gone well. But now, pan-Arab newspaper Al Araby has reported that Abbas has appeared to confirm the original report, saying that Trump “expressed anger,” making the meeting “uncomfortable,” The Forward reports.

During the meeting, Trump allegedly showed Abbas two videos in which Abbas is seen reportedly admitting that he and others promote incitement against Israel. “We incite and the Israelis incite,” Abbas is quoted as saying in the clips.

“You tricked me in [Washington] D.C.! You talked there about your commitment to peace, but the Israelis showed me your involvement in incitement [against Israel],” Trump then reportedly yelled at Abbas.

Sources told reporters that the Palestinian leader attempted to calm Trump by saying the clips were taken out of context. “You have the CIA, ask them to examine the videos and to find out how they were taken or fabricated for the purpose of incriminating Palestinians,” he allegedly replied to Trump.

While Israel may have given Trump the clips with the goal he would ignore what Abbas had to say, Palestinians often argue that any incidents involving Palestinians attacking Israeli citizens stem from the nearly 50 years of military occupation, not because of incitement. Lack of hope, Palestinians often say, is what drives some people mad.

Regardless of what happened during their private meeting, it's important that the public pressure surrounding a possible two-state solution deal is receiving media attention.

With the upcoming anniversary of the Six-Day War, which displaced millions of Palestinians and initiated the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories that remains in place to this day, the time is ripe for a permanent solution to be implemented.