Indian Diplomat Says Ivanka Trump Is Like A ‘Half-Wit Saudi Prince’

An Indian diplomat says Ivanka Trump is treated in India the same way that Saudi royals are treated because "It’s in our national interest to flatter them.”

Although Ivanka Trump is an official aide to her father, President Donald Trump, she knows just as little about politics as he does.

According to Raw Story, foreign diplomats are aware of her political ignorance and as such, they resort to appeasing her with flattery when in her presence.

An anonymous Indian diplomat reportedly told Hindustan Times editor-in-chief Bobby Ghosh that the key to dealing with Ivanka Trump is to make her feel important.

“We regard Ivanka Trump the way we do half-wit Saudi princes,” the diplomat purportedly told Ghosh. “It’s in our national interest to flatter them.”

The diplomat’s remarks came in response to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inviting Ivanka Trump to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit this fall in India.

However, not everyone agrees with her being a guest as she’s viewed as someone whose achievements are owed to nepotism and not true entrepreneurship.

“Mr Modi’s invite to Ms Trump has generated a fair amount of unease because Ms Trump’s career credentials have almost entirely been built within her father’s business empire,” writes the Hindustan Times in an editorial. “But before criticizing Mr Modi’s decision, please do remember that Ms Trump is a senior adviser to the US president, Donald Trump. By inviting Ms Trump, Mr Modi is taking one for the team, and the nation.”

Based on the diplomat's comments, other countries are handling this presidency much like most Americans — just doing whatever they have to in order to get through the remaining 3.5 years of Trump's term.

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Reuters