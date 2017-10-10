Diplomat: State Dept Encourages World Leaders To Stay At Trump Hotel

The former Mexican diplomat says that President Donald Trump's State Department encourages world leaders to stay at his hotel on official visits.

President Donald Trump might be using his presidency to encourage foreigners to stay at his hotel chain, once again proving that being accused of using his presidential power to profit isn’t one of his concerns.

Kakistocracia: ex funcionario EU me dice q Protocolo DptoEstado fue instruido a enfatizar a gobs?? usar HotelTrump p/ viajes oficiales a DC — Arturo Sarukhan (@Arturo_Sarukhan) October 31, 2017

Former Mexican diplomat Arturo Sarukhan used Twitter to accuse the Trump administration of using official diplomatic channels to encourage foreign leaders to stay at Trump hotels.

Sarukhan, who served as Mexico’s ambassador in the United States between 2007 and 2013, says that another former diplomat told him the current U.S. State Department tells world leaders they should stay at Trump’s D.C. hotel if they are coming on official visits.

Calling the current administration a “kakistocracy,” meaning a system in which all leaders are the least qualified for the job, Sarukhan appears to have confirmed a fear we all have: That Trump doesn't care he's breaking U.S. law.

If this accusation turns out to be true, Trump has no way out as he will be violating the constitution, which states that nobody holding office should use his or her position for personal profit or gain.

Additionally, foreign leaders and representatives may believe they are owed special favors for having spent money on Trump’s businesses.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time the president has been accused of using his presidency to boost his personal enterprises.

Early in 2017, Trump’s son Eric told reporters that the family’s brand was the “hottest” it had ever been. And later in June, ThinkProgress reported that Trump’s D.C. hotel had hosted embassy events for the Kuwait and Azerbaijan governments.

In May, a conference sponsored by the Turkish government was also hosted at the Trump hotel.

A Saudi lobbying campaign also raised concerns for having spent $270,000 at the D.C. hotel since Trump was elected president.

If this allegation is true, it just another item on the laundry list of conflict of interests for the president.

Banner and thumbnail image credit: Reuters/Carlos Barria