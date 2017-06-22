© Reuters

Disabled Woman Ripped From Her Wheelchair For Protesting Trumpcare

by
editors
As disabled protesters gathered outside McConnell’s office, Capitol Police began dispersing the participants by using force.

 

On the same day U.S. Senate unveiled its draft of the legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare, ADAPT, a disability rights organization, staged a “die-in” outside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office in protest.

The health care bill, known as the American Health Care Act, aka Trumpcare, would make cuts to the Medicaid services utilized by many disabled individuals.

As protesters gathered outside McConnell’s office, Capitol Police began dispersing the participants by using force.

Several people were even unseated from their wheelchairs and dragged away outside.

Among them was Stephanie Woodward, who can be seen being removed from her wheelchair in the Twitter video posted above.

Read More: These Old GOP Tweets About Health Care Transparency Are Just Ironic

"People with disabilities depend on Medicaid for our lives and for our liberty," Woodward stated in an interview, according to UpWorthy.

"We have the right to not only live, but live just as every other American in the community," she added.

All in all, 43 people were reportedly arrested toward the end of the protest.

Read More: Disabled Trumpcare Protesters Dragged Away From McConnell's Office
Tags:
ahca disabled people health care health care bill mitch mcconnell news protest republicans trumpcare united states wheelchair
Carbonated.TV
Media That Matters - From the serious to the hilarious, we share stories that rise to the top.

SUBSCRIBE

CATEGORIES

News Entertainment Viral Tech Lifestyle Videos Watch History

COMPANY

About Us Privacy Policy Terms of use Careers Sitemap

SUBSCRIBE

© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.