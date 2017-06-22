Disabled Woman Ripped From Her Wheelchair For Protesting Trumpcare

As disabled protesters gathered outside McConnell’s office, Capitol Police began dispersing the participants by using force.

A horrific metaphor for Trumpcare: this disabled woman literally being ripped from her wheelchair. #StopTrumpcare pic.twitter.com/F5kmz8rnCv — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) June 22, 2017

On the same day U.S. Senate unveiled its draft of the legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare, ADAPT, a disability rights organization, staged a “die-in” outside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office in protest.

The health care bill, known as the American Health Care Act, aka Trumpcare, would make cuts to the Medicaid services utilized by many disabled individuals.

As protesters gathered outside McConnell’s office, Capitol Police began dispersing the participants by using force.

Several people were even unseated from their wheelchairs and dragged away outside.

Among them was Stephanie Woodward, who can be seen being removed from her wheelchair in the Twitter video posted above.

"People with disabilities depend on Medicaid for our lives and for our liberty," Woodward stated in an interview, according to UpWorthy.

"We have the right to not only live, but live just as every other American in the community," she added.

All in all, 43 people were reportedly arrested toward the end of the protest.