Mass Shootings Prompt School To Sell Bulletproof Panels For Backpacks

A Florida private school is advertising bulletproof backpack panels so children may protect themselves in a situation involving an active shooter.

A Christian school in Miami, Florida ,seems to believe that the mass shooting “epidemic” we have seen taking place in certain areas of the country warrants a more proactive approach. So now, they are selling parents bulletproof panels for their kids’ backpacks.

Florida Christian School’s website started advertising ballistic panels so that students can protect themselves in the case of an active shooter situation, CNN reports.

While this measure may sound extreme, this particular private school has thrown caution to the wind in an effort to protect their kids, especially after the country saw some of the worst mass killings in modern history happen just within the last 10 years.

As law enforcement remains mostly incapable of preventing these types of incidents, many Americans of all walks of life have started taking steps to stay safe without having to rely on anybody for help. Using bulletproof materials has definitely been a part of these measures.

According to George Gulla, the school’s head of security, the panels provide “another level of protection in the event of an active shooter,” an additional protection that, unfortunately, has become a necessity in 2017.

Despite the school’s good intentions, school security expert Kenneth Trump told CNN that this initiative may actually cause more harm than good.

“The first and best line of defense is a well-trained staff and student body," he said."If you need a bulletproof backpack, don't you need a bulletproof front pack, headgear, and bulletproofing the rest of your body down to your toes?"

Calling Florida Christian School’s measure a “quick fix,” Trump said that training the school staff to act accordingly in the event of a shooting makes much more sense than forcing kids to protect themselves.

Still, whether the students or staff are the ones taking precautions, the fact that we live in a time when such measures are being considered because important gun law reforms aren’t implemented is enough to make us question our government’s dedication to keeping all Americans safe.