Doctor Collapses And Dies After Working Non-Stop For 18 Hours

Zhao Bianxiang had worked for 18 hours without rest and told her co-workers she was "too busy" for a break before she collapsed and died on December 29.

Respiratory illness specialist, Zhao Bianxiang, collapsed and died in front of a patient after working for nearly 18 hours without a break or rest.

Bianxiang, the deputy head of respiratory medicine at the Yuci District People's Hospital in Jinzhong City, was frequently described by her colleagues as a "workaholic" and someone who put her career before anything else.

She had started her 18 hour shift the previous evening at 6 p.m. and was checking on a patient and her daughter when she collapsed just after noon the following day.

According to her colleagues, Bianxiang had admitted earlier on in the evening that she was "too busy" to take a break to rest and continued to work.

After 20 hours of attempted resuscitation, the doctor was declared dead due to a subarachnoid hemorrhage, caused by the rupturing of an aneurysm in the brain.

Bianxiang is leaving behind an incredibly successful career and her two parents, who were at her bedside when she was finally pronounced dead at at 7:16 a.m. on December 30.

It's easy to get so wrapped up in work, school, and other commitments that health and wellness are placed on the back burner. As evidenced by this situation, even those who are tasked with keeping others healthy and alive aren't exempt from neglecting themselves.

Bianxiang's tragic demise is a reminder to us all about taking care of ourselves.