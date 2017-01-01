Doctor Says Manchester Attack Victims' Wounds Same As Syrian Victims

“I’ve treated exactly the same wound in Syria. It's heartbreaking to see the bloodshed. Innocent children shouldn't be paying the price of terrorism.”

A surgeon who will operate on victims of the Manchester, U.K., suicide bombing just revealed startling comparisons with the work he's done with Syrian terror casualties.

Dr. Mounir Hakimi works at a hospital in Lancashire, England. He was scheduled to operate on a young victim of the deadly U.K. bombing when he realized that the wounds of the victims are exactly the same as the patients in the war-torn Syria. Hakimi volunteered his services in the war-torn country.

“I’ve treated exactly the same wound in Syria. It's heartbreaking to see the bloodshed. Innocent children shouldn't be paying the price of terrorism,” said Hakimi.

The surgeon added that he has also treated victims of Islamic State attacks. He is among staff treating casualties of Monday's suicide attack.

Hakimi was born in the U.K. but grew up in Syria. He now runs Syria Relief, a charity that provides training to Syrian doctors to help them with life-saving work throughout the rebel-held country.

Even though the wounds are the same, there are marked differences operating in the U.K.

“In Syria you wouldn’t have much time and we would have to use sedation as a light form of anesthetic. In Manchester I’ve got until tomorrow to operate and I have advanced technology. The patient will have a general anesthetic,” he said.

In January, the surgeon was in Syria operating victims who had been injured in eastern Aleppo.

Manchester was struck with a deadly attack killed that killed at least 22 and injured more than 50. The attack took place at an Ariana Grande concert. As several witnesses claimed, the explosion occurred outside the Manchester Arena shortly after the singer wrapped up her final performance for the night.

The suspected attacker was named as Salman Abedi, 22. Two U.S. officials who have been in contact with British authorities said he was believed to have traveled to Manchester from London by train.