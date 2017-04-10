She is one of the most popular White House staffers and yet, the first daughter is having a hard time understanding that her job is all about politics.

Ivanka Trump may hold a very political title as a White House adviser to her father, President Donald Trump, but don't try to talk to her about politics, though. She says she tries to stay “out” of it.

To the president's eldest daughter, whose speech at the Republican National Convention exactly one year ago was praised for “building bridges” with female voters, the fact she's one of the most popular White House staffers according to voters means nothing. After all, she stays out of politics as much as possible.

During an interview with “Fox and Friends,” Trump told reporters that politics isn't her forte. “I try to stay out of politics,” she said. “I don’t profess to be a political savant … I instead like to focus on areas where I can add positive value, where I can contribute to the agenda.”

But as she promises to change American family and child care policies for the better, she has been holding meetings with lawmakers. At foreign trips, she meets with diplomats and government officials. And, in the past, she has even helped to put the United States closer to a war with Russia thanks to her alleged involvement in getting her father to strike Syrian forces for the first time. And yet, she has the courage to appear detached and, at best, naive when talking about the reality of her job as both the president's daughter and as his adviser.

Who is she trying to fool?