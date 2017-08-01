Woman Discovers Dog With Swastika Painted On Its Head At Her Doorstep

“Certainly, it brings fear, and there is a cause for concern. This is a symbol used by neo-Nazis, by skinheads and by white supremacists.”

A Hispanic woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, reportedly discovered a dog at her doorstep and, to her shock, the poor pooch’s head was painted with a swastika symbol.

She didn’t even know what the symbol meant.

“She’s thinking, ‘What is this?’” explained her cousin, Sally Andrade. “‘Is this a message towards me? I have to protect my family,’” Andrade's cousin thought to herself.

The anonymous woman has adopted two children, who are racially mixed. While her eldest child knew about the symbol, the younger one didn’t, and trying to answer their questions wasn’t easy for their mother.

Upon discovering the dog on her doorstep, she immediately called animal control. Shortly, the local police also arrived at the location.

Officers then delivered the dog to its owners, who gave the most outrageous excuse for their reprehensible actions.

They told the police they had painted their pet's head with the controversial symbol as a "joke." Authorities said the animal wasn’t abused or neglected.

Carlos Galindo-Elvira — regional director for the Anti-Defamation League in Arizona — told KPNX he understands the woman’s fear.

“Certainly, it brings fear, and there is a cause for concern. This is a symbol used by neo-Nazis, by skinheads and by white supremacists,” he said. “To find a dog in your neighborhood with that symbol on its head could be scary.”

He stressed this ill-treatment towards the animal was anything but a joke.

“We don’t know where this is headed. It could’ve been a joke to the kids. If it is, where is it going to lead next?” “It’s not a joke. It’s not funny,” Galindo-Elvira added. “It’s hurtful, and it can become harmful.”

The swastika is a sacred symbol in Hinduism and Buddhism; however, when the Nazis during the Second World War adopted it as their official logo, it became a sign of hate and bigotry in the West. Nowadays, in the United States, the symbol is commonly used by white supremacist groups during rallies, emblazoned on flags etc.

