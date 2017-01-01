Saudi Arabia Spent $270,000 At Trump's Hotel

While Trump Organization says that the money will be donated, other transactions may have not been recorded. Will this be a legal issue for the president?

For someone with a long list of controversies on his record, President Donald Trump might not be too concerned that the public now knows the Trump Organization has taken in thousands in payments from Saudi Arabia recently — nor will he care.

The information comes from public relations firm MSL Group Americas, USA Today reports.

The firm filed a report with the Department of Justice last week showing the company has engaged in work on behalf of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and other foreign governments recently. Since the documents provided by MSL detail the Saudis' spending covering lodging, parking expenses, and catering, it shows the Trump International Hotel took in about $270,000 from the kingdom.

On Monday, Trump Organization officials issued a statement in response to this report saying that this money would be donated at the end of the year.

In January, the president promised to ensure that any profit associated with foreign governments doing businesses with the Trump Hotel would be given to the U.S. Treasury. This step was taken so that Trump would avoid breaking the U.S. Constitution's emoluments clause, which prohibits American presidents from taking gifts or payments from foreign governments. Interestingly enough, the Trump Organization hasn't been keeping track on all payments coming from foreign countries, making it difficult for this promise to be kept.

The disclosure that the Trump businesses have taken in thousands from Saudi Arabia recently may prompt advocates and Congress to pressure the president to go back on his decision to retain ownership of his real-estate empire while serving as president. Problem is, he isn't particularly known for taking any advice from anyone but "loyalists," so it would be unlikely that he would do anything about it, unless, of course, his business ties with foreign states cause him legal trouble.