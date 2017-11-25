Trump Says 'Access Hollywood' Tape Is Fake After Apologizing For It

“This was locker room banter, a private conversation that took place many years ago,” Trump had said in the apology but now he’s denying the tape’s authenticity.

Just in case Trump tries to delusionally claim that the Access Hollywood tape isn’t real, he already admitted that it is... https://t.co/ZX5NLmOlK9 — Anthony De Rosa ?? (@Anthony) November 26, 2017

After apologizing for the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape and calling it “locker room banter,” President Donald Trump is now reportedly telling people that is a fake.

According to The New York Times, earlier this year Trump told a senator and repeated his words again to an adviser that the damning tape was not authentic.

The comments were noted by the paper in a piece that explained why Trump still supports Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore despite sexual assault allegations. The report also pointed out that the president sees calls for Moore’s resignation similar to those that followed the “Access Hollywood” leak.

The leaked audio was reportedly recorded in 2005 from a set of a soap opera where Trump was making a cameo appearance. He can be heard telling the former host of “Access Hollywood,” Billy Bush, about his attempted sexual advances toward a married woman in vulgar detail.

It is assumed that Trump did not know the microphone was on when he carried on this discussion.

Speaking of the unnamed married woman Trump said, “I did try and f*** her. She was married.”

“I moved on her like a b****, but I couldn’t get there. And she was married,” Trump said. “Then all of a sudden I see her, she’s now got the big phony t**s and everything.”

“You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star they let you do it,” Trump continued. “You can do anything. Grab them by the p***y,” Trump further said.

Although the tape had no effect on Trump’s path to the White House, it got Bush fired from the show.

After the audio went viral, Trump issued a statement and apologized for his comments.

“Anyone who knows me knows these words don’t reflect who I am. I said it. I am wrong. I apologize. I’ve never said I am a perfect person, nor pretended to be someone that I am not. I’ve said and done things I regret and the words released today on this more than decade-old video are one of them. This is nothing more than a distraction from the important issues we are facing today,” Trump said in the statement.

He further added, “This was locker room banter, a private conversation that took place many years ago. Bill Clinton has said far worse to me on the golf course — not even close. I apologize if anyone was offended.”

The apology is proof that Trump admitted those were his words in the tape. Yet, now he is casually telling his aides that it is unauthentic.

Well, that’s not surprising considering it’s coming from Trump.

Trump now says it wasn’t him on the Access Hollywood tape. This is gaslighting. — Touré (@Toure) November 26, 2017

In case you missed it, our delusional, racist, sexist, pathologically lying, child molester supporting president now says that the Access Hollywood tape of him boasting about grabbing women’s pussies was fake and he never said it. — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) November 26, 2017

BREAKING: Trump is now privately claiming that the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape isn't authentic. This is his first step in setting a narrative that future tapes that will released of him are bogus. Yes, I said “future tapes”. I’m certain there will be more released soon! — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) November 25, 2017

Donald Trump now claims that the Access Hollywood tape on which he boasted of sexually assaulting women is fake. You know, the one that he went on national TV to apologize for. https://t.co/AijgRV8Ery — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) November 26, 2017

Thumbnail Credits : Reuters, Kevin Lamarque