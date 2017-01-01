Trump Says He Didn’t Know There Were So Many Countries – Until He Won

“After I had won, everybody was calling me from all over the world. I never knew we had so many countries,” Trump told Japanese dignitaries.

President Donald Trump has an uncanny penchant for reminding the world how smart and intelligent he is. He prides himself on attending the Wharton School of business at the University of Pennsylvania and brags about being a “nice” student – although the school records do not support his claims at all.

Apart from the fact that people who feel the constant need to announce how smart they are to the world probably have some misconceptions about their supposed smartness, Trump also has the astounding tendency to recant his own comments about his perceived intelligence.

For instance, during the first leg of the 12-day Asia tour, Trump visited Japan and attended a luncheon thrown by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Speaking to a group of Japanese dignitaries, the president admitted he had no idea there were so many countries in the world until he won the election and began receiving congratulatory calls from the world leaders.

He also referred to the Japanese prime minister by his first name.

“My relationship with Shinzo got off to quite a rocky start because I never ran for office, and here I am,” the president remarked. “But I never ran, so I wasn't very experienced. And after I had won, everybody was calling me from all over the world. I never knew we had so many countries.”

However, after everything else he has done and said since assuming the office, Trump’s words did not come as much of a surprise. But it was probably not a smart thing to mention in front of foreign dignitaries.

The commander-in-chief then continued to explain how inexperienced and ill informed he had been when he entered the Oval Office, once again proving his incompetence when it comes to leading the world’s biggest super power.

“So, I was now president-elect. But I didn't know you were supposed to not see world leaders until after you were in office, which was January 20,” Trump continued, recalling the earlier days when most Americans were still reeling from the shock and despair. “So you were just not supposed to because it was considered bad form. It was not a nice thing to do, and I understand that from the standpoint of the president whose place you were taking.”

Watch Trump’s remarks in the video above at around 14 minutes mark.

