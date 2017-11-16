Hypocrisy Much? Trump Remains Mum On Roy Moore, Slams Al Franken

For days, President Donald Trump declined to comment on the multiple sexual abuse allegations surrounding Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore.

After sexual misconduct allegations against Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) surfaced this week, President Donald Trump, almost immediately, took to Twitter to slam the Democratic senator.

Leeann Tweeden, a radio broadcaster accused Al Franken of touching her breasts while she slept and forcing a kiss on her in 2006 when they were preparing to perform before U.S. troops in the Middle East. She even tweeted a photo:

Addressing Tweeden's claims, Trump slammed Al Franken, in one tweet, addressing him as "Al Frankenstein."

The Al Frankenstien picture is really bad, speaks a thousand words. Where do his hands go in pictures 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6 while she sleeps? ..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2017

.And to think that just last week he was lecturing anyone who would listen about sexual harassment and respect for women. Lesley Stahl tape? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2017

Now, Al Franken, like all other perpetrators of sexual harassment, must be called out. But Trump's tweets are not really rooted in morals or sentiment.

Trump is clearly trying to politicize Tweeden's ordeal because while he was quick to denounce Al Franken, the president, for days, had been conspicuously mum on the multiple sexual abuse allegations surrounding Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore.

In fact, when White House reporters recently asked him about the reports about Moore, Trump walked off the podium, saying, “God bless you and God bless the United States of America, thank you very much, thank you all." Although, afterward, White House Press Secretary said the president said the allegations "are very troubling," he declined to take a stand on whether Moore should drop out of the race.

However, another probable reason Trump doesn't appear too keen to suggest that Moore should drop out of the race is because the POTUS himself has been accused of sexual harassment, groping and assault by at least 16 women.

In addition to the allegations, Trump, in a secret recording, was heard bragging about groping and kissing women without their consent: “Just kiss. I don’t even wait. When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ’em by the pussy.” Also, he has publicly admitted on The Howard Stern Show in 2005, walking into dressing rooms while pageant contestants were naked.

And, despite all this information available to voters last year, he was elected as the 45th president of the United States.

Read More SNL Takes On Roy Moore But Got Just One Thing Right About Men

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters