Trump Demands May Guarantee A ‘Warm Welcome’ For His UK State Visit

President Donald Trump loves being lavished with attention and praise. For instance, even before he won the election, he made comments about Saudi Arabia organizing a grand reception for him, which is exactly what the kingdom did when the commander-in-chief landed on its tarmac during his first tour as the U.S. president to the Middle East.

Now, Trump reportedly wants the same treatment from British Prime Minister Theresa May. Originally, Trump was scheduled for a U.K. state visit this year, but it was delayed until the next.

As it turns out, the president comes with a set of demands for his visit.

According to a transcript of a private conversation between him and May, seen by senior diplomats and leaked to The Sun, Trump will not visit United Kingdom if he does not get a warm welcome in the country.

"When I know I'm going to get a better reception, I'll come and not before," Trump allegedly told May. "I still want to come, but I'm in no rush ... So, if you can fix it for me, it would make things a lot easier."

Both the world leaders were talking about Trump’s impending state visit when he reportedly mentioned he was concerned about having bad press in the U.K.

"I haven’t had great coverage out there lately, Theresa," Trump revealed.

"Well, you know what the British press are like," May allegedly responded.

However, Trump furthered his brazen plea.

“I still want to come, but I’m in no rush. So, if you can fix it for me, it would make things a lot easier. When I know I’m going to get a better reception, I’ll come and not before," said Trump.

According to a source, May tried explaining to Trump she can’t dictate the newspapers in her country, but the former reality TV star declined to set foot in the United Kingdom until he was guaranteed a warm welcome.

Trump had previously expressed his desire to reportedly go on a gold-plated carriage ride with Queen Elizabeth II for his U.K. state visit, which was then scheduled in October. Now he is back with another demand of great press coverage and public acceptance.

But the possibility of Trump winning over Britons is highly unlikely. More than 1.8 million people signed a petition to prevent Trump from the honorary state visit.

“Donald Trump should be allowed to enter the U.K. in his capacity as head of the US Government, but he should not be invited to make an official State Visit because it would cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen,” reads the petition.

Neither Downing Street or the White House commented on the story.

