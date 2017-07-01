Trump Now Says US Can’t Partner With Russia On Cyber Security Unit

More than 12 hours after suggesting it, Trump walked back the absurd idea to collaborate with the Kremlin on cyber security unit to safeguard elections.

The highly anticipated meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, apparently went very well. The two leaders met behind closed doors and talked for so long (nearly two hours and 16 minutes rather than the appointed half-hour) that first lady Melania Trump had to intervene and ask them to wrap up. However, Putin and Trump were too engrossed in their conversation to oblige.

Trump reportedly brought up the alleged Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election, which Putin “vehemently” denied. In direct contrast, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who was also present at the meeting, said they had landed on an “intractable disagreement” over whether or not the Kremlin tried to influence the democratic process.

A few days after his meeting with the Russian dictator, the commander-in-chief launched yet another Twitter tirade, claiming he wants to “move forward in working constructively with Russia.”

How exactly did he plan to do that: he wanted to institute a cyber security commission with the country that, according to the U.S. intelligence agencies, hacked the DNC and the election to put Trump in the office.

Putin & I discussed forming an impenetrable Cyber Security unit so that election hacking, & many other negative things, will be guarded.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017

...and safe. Questions were asked about why the CIA & FBI had to ask the DNC 13 times for their SERVER, and were rejected, still don't.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017

...have it. Fake News said 17 intel agencies when actually 4 (had to apologize). Why did Obama do NOTHING when he had info before election? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017

The absurd and frankly alarming announcement took many people – including prominent Republicans – by complete surprise.

WATCH: Sen. @LindseyGrahamSC responds to Trump's call to work with Russia, saying it's not the dumbest idea "but it's pretty close." #MTP pic.twitter.com/8eK1y7A25a — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) July 9, 2017

“It's not the dumbest idea I've ever heard but it's pretty close,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, adding Trump has a “blind spot” for Russia.

“We can't trust Russia, and we won't ever trust Russia," said U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley. “But you keep those that you don't trust closer so that you can always keep an eye on them and keep them in check.”

.@SenJohnMcCain says he's sure Putin could be of assistance in Trump's effort to prevent election hacking "since he's doing the hacking." pic.twitter.com/faTQEsm3Lq — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) July 9, 2017

“I am sure that Vladimir Putin could be of enormous assistance in that effort since he is doing the hacking,” opined Sen. John McCain.

Partnering with Putin on a "Cyber Security Unit" is akin to partnering with Assad on a "Chemical Weapons Unit". 2/3 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 9, 2017

“One of the smartest Russia specialists in Congress has said that this is Putin’s métier: create a problem, pretend to solve it, then take a deep bow,” explained investigative reporter and Russian expert Michael Weiss. “It’s insane. It’s like putting an arsonist in charge of the fire brigade.”

Perhaps it was the bad reception his announcement received or maybe someone talked some sense into him, but the president backtracked on his decision a little over 12 hours later – or at least tried to do some damage control – but saying he will not be partnering with the Kremlin on cyber security after all.

The fact that President Putin and I discussed a Cyber Security unit doesn't mean I think it can happen. It can't-but a ceasefire can,& did! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017

People on Twitter were extremely confused with the entire thing.

So Trump isn't doing the joint cyber security thing with Putin. Are they still going to built a fort together? No gross journalists allowed. — Larry Murphy (@LarryMurphyJr) July 10, 2017

Then why on Earth would you even talk to him about it and try to humiliate our intelligence agencies? — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) July 10, 2017

Meanwhile, some tried coming up with their own ideas to form special joint units:

Al Capone & I discussed forming an impenetrable tax evasion unit. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) July 9, 2017

Raccoon & I discussed forming an impenetrable garbage-can security unit pic.twitter.com/0u4OqbNsJQ — Sam Biederman (@Biedersam) July 9, 2017

6. "The fox and I discussed forming impenetrable joint Henhouse Security Force so chicken eating and other bad things will be guarded...." — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 9, 2017

In other news, rats agree to form "impenetrable Cheese Security unit."https://t.co/pmPbiaVqEE — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) July 9, 2017

My burglar and I discussed forming an impenetrable alarm code so that him burgling me again won't happen. https://t.co/eUhM5EIwhq — The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) July 9, 2017

El Chapo and I discussed building an impenetrable prison so that drug kingpins and many others would never escape. https://t.co/Vw8XzsAZpS — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) July 9, 2017

It's going to bring America together when Trump announces an impenetrable email security unit with Hillary Clinton. https://t.co/WqXwqohup1 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 9, 2017

Thumbnail Credits: Reuters