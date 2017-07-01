© Reuters

Trump Now Says US Can’t Partner With Russia On Cyber Security Unit

More than 12 hours after suggesting it, Trump walked back the absurd idea to collaborate with the Kremlin on cyber security unit to safeguard elections.

Donald Trump shakes hands with Russias President

The highly anticipated meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, apparently went very well. The two leaders met behind closed doors and talked for so long (nearly two hours and 16 minutes rather than the appointed half-hour) that first lady Melania Trump had to intervene and ask them to wrap up. However, Putin and Trump were too engrossed in their conversation to oblige.

Trump reportedly brought up the alleged Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election, which Putin “vehemently” denied. In direct contrast, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who was also present at the meeting, said they had landed on an “intractable disagreement” over whether or not the Kremlin tried to influence the democratic process.

A few days after his meeting with the Russian dictator, the commander-in-chief launched yet another Twitter tirade, claiming he wants to “move forward in working constructively with Russia.”

How exactly did he plan to do that: he wanted to institute a cyber security commission with the country that, according to the U.S. intelligence agencies, hacked the DNC and the election to put Trump in the office.

 

The absurd and frankly alarming announcement took many people – including prominent Republicans – by complete surprise.

 

“It's not the dumbest idea I've ever heard but it's pretty close,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, adding Trump has a “blind spot” for Russia.

 

“We can't trust Russia, and we won't ever trust Russia," said U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley. “But you keep those that you don't trust closer so that you can always keep an eye on them and keep them in check.”

 

“I am sure that Vladimir Putin could be of enormous assistance in that effort since he is doing the hacking,” opined Sen. John McCain.

 

“One of the smartest Russia specialists in Congress has said that this is Putin’s métier: create a problem, pretend to solve it, then take a deep bow,” explained investigative reporter and Russian expert Michael Weiss. “It’s insane. It’s like putting an arsonist in charge of the fire brigade.”

Perhaps it was the bad reception his announcement received or maybe someone talked some sense into him, but the president backtracked on his decision a little over 12 hours later – or at least tried to do some damage control – but saying he will not be partnering with the Kremlin on cyber security after all.

 

People on Twitter were extremely confused with the entire thing.

 

Meanwhile, some tried coming up with their own ideas to form special joint units:

 

