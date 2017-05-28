Trump Reportedly Acted Like 'A Drunk Tourist' On First Foreign Trip

American diplomats are blasting the POTUS’ arrogance during his first foreign trip as a president.

After his first foreign trip to the Middle East, Belgium and Italy, President Donald Trump returned back to the United States. Although Trump dubbed the trip a “great success for America.” However, his officials think otherwise.

A U.S. state department official, who remained unnamed, blasted his “arrogance” as he frustrated leaders at the G7 Summit in Italy.

“When it comes to diplomacy, President Trump is a drunk tourist. Loud and tacky, shoving his way around the dance floor. He steps on others without realizing it. It’s ineffectual,” said the official.

The official further added that his arrogance in threatening to oppose the Paris Agreement was “an abdication of American leadership.”

Towards the end of the summit, Trump said in a tweet that he would make a final decision next week on whether to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement. The agreement is a measure in which 195 countries pledged to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions in an effort to combat global warming. Six of the seven G7 nations agreed to stick with their commitment, but Trump said he needed more time to decide.

“One hundred and ninety-five nations never agree on anything, so when they do, accepting the measure should be easy. United States needs to be out front on this pact,” the official said.

The POTUS was also accused of undermining the international diplomacy as he took a stern stance on G7 and not in Saudi Arabia. Activists have called him out for not raising human rights issue during his visit to Saudi Arabia. Trump was offered a lavish welcome in the kingdom and was also given the highest civilian honor by King Salman.

Trump also bagged a $100 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia.

Although the first leg of his trip was “fruitful,” the second part of the trip had several awkward and controversial moments.

During a ceremony at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Trump told off NATO member nations for “not paying what they should be paying.” He also reportedly called the Germans “bad, very bad” for its trade surplus.

As Trump made the comments, many leaders in attendance either chuckled or looked at one another in disbelief.

France's Macron, Belgium's Michel and Luxembourg's Bettel listening to Trump's NATO speech. pic.twitter.com/NG6SVs1uoF — Elias Gideon (@eligdeon) May 25, 2017

During their first meeting at the NATO summit in Brussels, Trump had a fierce handshake with French leader Emmanuel Macron. The newly elected French president and the U.S. president shook hands with each other while smiling for the camera. However, it was more than just a handshake as Trump was seen gripping hands and gritting teeth.

“My handshake with him, it's not innocent. It's not the alpha and the omega of politics, but a moment of truth,” Macron admitted during an interview with the Journal du Dimanche.

Shortly after the summit concluded, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who enjoyed a warm relationship with former President Barack Obama but did not seem to start on the right foot with his successor, told the world that Europe cannot rely on its longtime ally, America.

Though she did not explicitly mentioned Trump’s name, it was rather clear what she meant.

“The times in which we could completely depend on others are, to a certain extent, over. I’ve experienced that in the last few days. We Europeans truly have to take our fate into our own hands,” said Merkel.

It doesn’t end there. While at the NATO headquarters, Trump placed his hands on the shoulder of Montenegro Prime Minister Dusko Markovic and pushed him out of his way so he could assume center stage.

Despite all the controversial moments at Trump’s foreign trip, the official hopes for the best.

“Still, we continue to hope for the best,” said the State Department official.