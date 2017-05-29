The Way Trump Reportedly Treats His Staffers Is Absolutely Demeaning

White House staffers and senior Republican officials reportedly endure daily dose of disparaging remarks and snubs at the hands of the president.

Working for President Donald Trump does not look like an easy (or a much desirable) feat – after all, he reportedly shattered the dreams of his press secretary, a devout Catholic, by not taking him along to meet Pope Francis, and is infamous for giving petty nicknames to his critics, whom he also refers to his “many enemies.”

Apart from the constant public ire and ridicule, a recent report published by The Washington Post revealed the staff at White House also endures constant “snubs” and “slights” at the hands of the commander in chief.

“In Trump’s White House, aides serve a president who demands absolute loyalty — but who doesn’t always offer it in return,” wrote the Post’s Ashley Parker. “Trump prefers a management style in which even compliments can come laced with a bite, and where enduring snubs and belittling jokes, even in public, is part of the job.”

Apparently, not just staffers are subjected to such behavior – senior White House and Republican officials undergo similar treatment.

For instance, Trump reportedly refers to his chief of staff, Reince Priebus, as “Reince-y” and does not forget to remind the 35-year-old that he suggested Trump dropped out of the presidential race after the 2005 Access Hollywood tape got public.

The president also described House Speaker Paul as a “Boy Scout” – a nickname Ryan took as a compliment even though he thought it wasn’t meant that way.

Moreover, the former reality TV star makes sure to remind people, including his own sons, that he could easily demote them.

Trump has also shown jealousy towards his second-in-command, Mike Pence. Following the debates before the November election, reports suggested the business mogul was actually mad that his veep had outperformed him.

CNN’s John King, reporting from a source close to Trump, that the reviews that Pence did better then he did won’t go over well with Trump — Sam Stein (@samsteinhp) October 5, 2016

The president has favorably compared his and his children’s crowd to the ones drawn out by Pence.

At a private dinner shortly before the inauguration, Trump reportedly talked about how he could have picked someone else over Pence for the position of vice president.

“Oh, I had a couple of beauties I could have picked,” he said. “They were good, too, but maybe they wouldn’t have worked out like Mike.”

He made similar remarks about Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at the same event.

“Where’s our Rex?” Trump asked. “Wow. What a job. Thank you very much, thanks, Rex. I think it’s tougher than he thought. He’s led this charmed life. He goes into a country, takes the oil, goes into another country. It’s tough dealing with these politicians, right?”

However, some Trump employees have a different point of view.

To put things into perspective, here is what White House’s Hope Hicks had to say about the president in an official statement:

“President Trump has a magnetic personality and exudes positive energy, which is infectious to those around him. He has an unparalleled ability to communicate with people, whether he is speaking to a room of three or an arena of 30,000. He has built great relationships throughout his life and treats everyone with respect. He is brilliant with a great sense of humor … and an amazing ability to make people feel special and aspire to be more than even they thought possible.”

Really?

The bizarre and hard to believe statement bears eerie similarity to the infamous words of Manhattan gastroenterologist Harold Bornstein who stated “unequivocally” that the business mogul “will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.”