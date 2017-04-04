Trump's Response To Syria's Chemical Attack: Blame Obama

“These heinous actions by the Bashar al-Assad regime are a consequence of the past administration's weakness and irresolution,” said President Trump.

In one of his most hypocritical moves so far, President Donald Trump tired to blame the suspected chemical attack in Syria on former President Barack Obama.. The commander-in-chief believes the horrible situation is a consequence of the "weakness" supposedly showed by the Obama administration.

The White House directly blamed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad along with Obama for what is being called the worst chemical attack in the northwestern province of Idlib, killing at least 100 including children.

Heartbreaking images of the victims of gas attack were shared globally. The head of the health authority in rebel-held Idlib claimed at least 300 civilians have been wounded.

Trump’s reaction came hours after most of the world leaders had already condemned the attack, and even then, it didn’t really count for much.

“Today's chemical attack in Syria against innocent people, including women and children is reprehensible and cannot be ignored by the civilized world. These heinous actions by the Bashar al-Assad regime are a consequence of the past administration's weakness and irresolution,” Trump said in a statement.

“President Obama said in 2012 that he would establish a 'red line' against the use of chemical weapons and then did nothing. The United States stands with our allies across the globe to condemn this intolerable attack.”

Obama's “red line” was used as a threat of U.S. military action against Syria to make Assad stop using chemical weapons. When Obama asked the GOP-led Congress to authorize the potential use of force against Syria, the Republicans had declined to hold a vote. However, the move provoked Assad to agree to a Russian-brokered deal to give up his chemical weapons, which means, Obama's threat worked to some extent.

Trump’s stance on the crisis is about as hypocritical as it gets.

Through June to September 2013, Trump’s tweets gave a completely different picture of how he wanted to deal with the Syrian war. At that time, he encouraged Obama to keep out of Syria because “Americans won’t benefit from the situation.”

In other words, he basically requested Obama to do nothing in Syria

Obama wants to unilaterally put a no-fly zone in Syria to protect Al Qaeda Islamists http://t.co/DCgP83Oxas Syria is NOT our problem. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2013

We should stay the hell out of Syria, the "rebels" are just as bad as the current regime. WHAT WILL WE GET FOR OUR LIVES AND $ BILLIONS?ZERO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2013

How bad has our "leader" made us look on Syria. Stay out of Syria, we don't have the leadership to win wars or even strategize. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2013

If the U.S. attacks Syria and hits the wrong targets, killing civilians, there will be worldwide hell to pay. Stay away and fix broken U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2013

President Obama, do not attack Syria. There is no upside and tremendous downside. Save your "powder" for another (and more important) day! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2013

Obama must now start focusing on OUR COUNTRY, jobs, healthcare and all of our many problems. Forget Syria and make America great again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2013

We should stop talking, stay out of Syria and other countries that hate us, rebuild our own country and make it strong and great again-USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2013

While Trump was quick to blame Obama for such a horrible crisis, he gave no solution as to how his administration will deal with the situation.

Many in the U.S. were taken by surprise after Trump’s blame game began – not only because such attack on predecessors are unprecedented, but also because the president’s response to the crisis poses a big question on his potential foreign policy, which remains rather vague.