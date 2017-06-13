Petulant President Trump Blocks Anyone Who Criticizes Him

President Donald Trump loves himself and the social media site, Twitter, and when the two come together, people end up getting blocked.

There’s no doubt that President Donald Trump loves himself and his Twitter account more than anything in the world. And he will do whatever it takes to prove it.

The childish POTUS who often goes on Twitter rants and addresses people with derogatory names like “crooked,” “lying,” is now blocking anyone who speaks up against him on the social media site.

On June 13, the president blocked the official account of VoteVets.org, a group that represents more than 500,000 veterans and their family members. The organization had apparently criticized his “Muslim ban.”

Well, as predicted, the 9th Circuit did it again - Ruled against the TRAVEL BAN at such a dangerous time in the history of our country. S.C. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2017

The Commander in Chief can block @VoteVets, the voice of 500k military veterans and families, but we will NOT be silenced. pic.twitter.com/SaCN5hKU9R — VoteVets (@votevets) June 13, 2017

Donald Trump then went on to block Stephen King, a novelist, who had the audacity of posting this tweet, aimed at the president.

If Ivanka Trump had grown up in farm country, like some of us, she'd know her father is reaping exactly what he sowed. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 12, 2017

Trump has blocked me from reading his tweets. I may have to kill myself. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 13, 2017

Next in line was actress, Marina Sirtis who criticized the POTUS for repeatedly dodging the Russia investigation, and putting other people’s lives on the line to save his own.

@realDonaldTrump threatening to go to WAR to deflect from Russiagate!! Willing to let our boys die to save his sorry ass! — Marina Sirtis (@Marina_Sirtis) May 9, 2017

Just a few minutes later, she was blocked.

I've been blocked by our Prez !! — Marina Sirtis (@Marina_Sirtis) May 9, 2017

The next person to face the wrath of Trump was entrepreneur, AJ Joshi who posted the following tweet:

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2017

Soon, he too could no longer access the president’s Twitter posts.

Trump is blocking everyone who disagrees with him in an attempt to silence them, I'm the latest...



You'll need to follow me for updates pic.twitter.com/gsuRzwEDmE — AJ Joshi (@AJ) June 4, 2017

The list of people blocked by Trump is really long. It includes anyone and everyone who’s taken even the slightest jab at him or even done something as harmless as disagreeing with his opinion.

This is the "ice cream tweet" that actually got me #BlockedByTrump. Please RT to help convince @benandjerrys to make a new #covfefe flavor https://t.co/Br0ZuGSCfr — Rob Szczerba (@RJSzczerba) June 9, 2017

Who says Trump doesn't read our tweets? ?????? pic.twitter.com/SQ8mb06InR — Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) May 29, 2017

OH. MY. EFFING. GOD.

The President of the United States just blocked me on Twitter because I hurt his feelings. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/oB5zTAs7In — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) May 29, 2017

Check out the video above to learn more about the people President Trump has blocked.