Trump Allegedly 'Crushed' By Departure Of Long-Time Bodyguard

In less than nine months, since President Donald Trump took office, several important members of his original cabinet have either been fired or resigned from their positions.

Most recently, Steve Bannon and Sebastian Gorka left their positions as top White House advisers.

However, the only departure that is reportedly going to have a profound effect on Trump could be of Keith Schiller, Trump's director of Oval Office operations.

Schiller, Trump's former personal bodyguard, is known as the former media mogul's closest confidants outside his family.

In fact, White House sources have described Schiller as the president’s “protector, gate-keeper and wing man” and his “emotional anchor.”

And Trump is allegedly "crushed" by the planned departure.

So, why is Schiller leaving?

At least two inside sources told Bloomberg he is leaving because of longer working hours and his lower government salary $165,000. He will be leaving the White House to resume work in private security business, according to three West Wing insiders.

Schiller has worked for Trump for nearly 20 years.

“He’s a confidant and friend,” said Stuart Jolly, a former national field director for Trump’s presidential campaign, told Bloomberg. The POTUS “trusts Keith, and Keith trusts him. Trust is a really big deal at that level.”

In 2015, when Univision's Jorge Ramos tried to ask Trump a series of questions at a news conference, it was Schiller who escorted the journalist out the room.

After Schiller leaves, Trump will only have two loyalists left in the White House, his daughter, Ivanka and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who is also Trump's top adviser.

