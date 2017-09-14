Trump Asked Sessions To Resign After Mueller’s Appointment: Report

“If he was going to recuse himself, he should have told me before he took the job and I would have picked somebody else,” Trump said earlier in an interview.

President Donald Trump’s displeasure toward Attorney General Jeff Sessions is no secret. He has openly expressed disdain over Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from all investigations relating to Russia and even said he would have chosen another person for the job had he known Sessions would make that decision.

The New York Times recently reported that Trump was so furious when he learned a special counsel had been appointed to investigate his campaign’s possible links to Russia during the 2016 U.S. presidential elections that he reportedly called Sessions an “idiot” and asked for his resignation.

In May, Trump and his associates were in a meeting to consider former FBI Director James Comey’s replacements when Trump learned about Robert Mueller’s appointment as the special counsel, reportedly prompting him to throw a fit and insult the attorney general.

Following the outburst, Sessions reportedly offered to step down. However, Trump didn’t accept his resignation as he was later advised by his associates that accepting it would create more problems for the administration.

According to current and former administration officials, Sessions said the incident was the most humiliating experience ever.

The incident doesn’t come across as a surprise, as Trump has publicly criticized Sessions.

In July, the commander-in-chief called him out for taking a “very weak position on Hillary Clinton’s crimes.”

The president also vented his anger at Sessions in an interview with The New York Times, where he said had he known his pick for the attorney general would recuse himself from the Russia investigation, he probably would have picked someone else to fill the position.

“Sessions should have never recused himself, and if he was going to recuse himself, he should have told me before he took the job and I would have picked somebody else. Jeff Sessions takes the job, gets into the job, recuses himself, which frankly I think is very unfair to the president,” Trump said at the time.

Banner/Thumbnail: Reuters