Trump Pays Tribute To Manchester Victims ‘Murdered By Evil Losers’

“So many young beautiful, innocent people living and enjoying their lives murdered by evil losers in life,” said Trump at a press conference.

President Donald Trump, who is currently on his first foreign trip since assuming the office, condemned the deadly suicide attack in Manchester, United Kingdom, which claimed at least 22 lives while injuring over 55 people.

The explosion occurred outside Manchester Arena just as people were exiting the stadium following pop star Ariana Grande’s “Dangerous Woman” concert.

“I extend my deepest condolences to those so terribly injured in this terrorist attack and to the many killed and the families – so many families of the victims. We stand in absolute solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom,” the U.S. commander-in-chief said during a press conference in Bethlehem, standing next to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who also expressed his condolences.

“So many young beautiful, innocent people living and enjoying their lives murdered by evil losers in life,” he continued.

Yes, the president of the United States just branded a terrorist who killed over a dozen innocent people who were simply enjoying music as an “evil loser.”

Trump also expanded upon his reason for choosing the term in the first place.

“I won’t call them monsters because they would like that term. They would think that’s a great name,” he added. “I will call them, from now on, losers, because that’s what they are. They are losers. And we will have more of them. But they are losers, just remember that.”

It is important to note that Trump has previously used similar terms for some of his critics – whom he calls his “enemies” – including comedian Rosie O’Donnell, singer Cher, former presidential hopeful Jeb Bush, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Karl Rove and journalist Chuck Todd to name a few.

So, in Trump’s book, does a terrorist fall under the same category as people he doesn’t like or agree with?

Doesn’t a murdering someone warrant a much stronger condemnation than a word that teenagers mostly use to describe their bullies?

“Our society can have no tolerance for this continuation of bloodshed, we cannot stand a moment longer for the slaughter of innocent people,” the business mogul concluded. “And in today’s attack it was mostly innocent children. The terrorists and extremists and those who give them aid and comfort must be driven out from our society for ever.”

Trump also called for “all civilized nations” to come together to obliterate “this wicked ideology” and “protect human life.”

Following the press conference, the phrase “Evil Loser” began trending on social media.

Earlier, First Lady Melania Trump had also offered her condolences.

