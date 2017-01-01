‘Sick Puppy’: Donald Trump Escalates His War Of Words With Kim Jong-Un

“He is a sick puppy,” Trump told the crowd in St. Charles, Missouri, referring to the Supreme Leader of the hermit kingdom.

President Donald Trump has a penchant for giving insulting nicknames to his political foes. For instance, he refers to former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush as “Low energy Jeb,” calls Texas Sen. Ted Cruz “Lyin’ Ted” and has deemed Florida Sen. Marco Rubio “Lil Marco.”

He recently made headlines for calling Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren “Pocahontas” during a White House ceremony to honor Navajo code talkers who fought during the Second World War.

Unfortunately, Trump’s childish name-calling is limited to U.S. politicians only, as he has also been trading insults with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

During a rally in St. Charles, Missouri, where he was supposed to push for the Senate’s passage of the Republican tax bill, Trump managed to turn the conversation towards the hermit kingdom and its latest intercontinental ballistic missile test.

“He is a sick puppy,” Trump told the crowd, referring to the Supreme Leader of the hermit kingdom.

He also called Kim “Little Rocket Man” during the same address.

Although this is not the first time Trump has made fun of the foreign leader, the timing of his remarks has raised concerns over his strategy to deal with North Korea and its nuclear threats.

Previously, Trump called Kim the “rocket man” and threatened to “totally destroy” his country during a speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

Kim then branded Trump with an equally insulting nickname.

“Action is the best option in treating the dotard who, hard of hearing, is uttering only what he wants to say," the dictator said in a rare yet ominous statement, proving he has a better English vocabulary than his U.S. counterpart. “I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged U.S. dotard with fire.”

The Oxford English Dictionary defines the word “dotard,” as “An imbecile; a silly or stupid person (now usually) a person whose intellect is impaired by age; a person in his or her dotage or second childhood.”

Then, after Kim called him "a lunatic old man of the White House," Trump took time off from his first Asian tour to prove his pathologic incapability to ever let a slight go unaddressed and decided to hit back:

"Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me 'old,' when I would NEVER call him 'short and fat?'" Trump tweeted. "Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend - and maybe someday that will happen!"

This is not how you deal with foreign adversaries.

