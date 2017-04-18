Trump Seems Confused About Who The Leader Of North Korea Is

During an interview, President Trump ended up telegraphing a major misconception regarding the leader of North Korea.

It looks like President Donald Trump didn’t pay much attention to the history lesson his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, gave him because just days after the talk, Trump appeared to be confused about who the leader of North Korea is.

During an interview with “Fox & Friends,” while answering a question on the topic of North Korea, Trump confused the current North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un with his father and predecessor, Kim Jong-Il. Kim has been the supreme leader of North Korea since 2012. However, his late father was the dictator who ruled over the country from 1994 to 2011.

Trump said in the interview, “I hope things work out well. I hope there’s going to be peace, but they’ve been talking with this gentleman for a long time. You read Clinton’s book and he said, ‘Oh, we made such a great peace deal,’ and it was a joke. You look at different things over the years with President Obama. Everybody has been outplayed. They’ve all been outplayed by this gentleman.”

However, “the gentleman” that Trump is so concerned about is actually “three gentlemen.” He gives an impression that Clinton and Obama have dealt with the same guy. But, Kim, North Korea’s current leader took power during Obama’s tenure in 2011 after his father died.

Clinton and his administration made nuclear dealings with his father, Kim Jong Il. In fact the crucial precursor to the deal they struck over nuclear weapons was negotiated with his predecessor, Kim Il Sung, the current North Korean leader’s grandfather — whose 105th birthday the supreme leader celebrated this weekend.

Trump’s apparent confusion on the leadership of the one of the most belligerent nations in the world is enough for a good laugh but considering the escalating tensions between the two countries, his ignorance is deeply worrying.

Even Twitter was unable to handle the president’s ignorance.

