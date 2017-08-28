Trump Confuses Two Blond Finnish Reporters During Press Conference

“I know there might be a couple of more questions. Do you want to take one more? Would you want to take one more? Go ahead. Pick.”

Donald Trump got 2 blonde, Finnish reporters mixed up at a press conference with President Sauli Niinistö pic.twitter.com/sRknpa9dt5 — Tom Richell (@tomrichell) August 28, 2017

President Donald Trump met Finnish President Sauli Niinisto at the White House and during a joint press conference in the East Room he confused two female journalists from Finland.

As the two presidents were done taking questions from reporters, Trump went off the script and decided to keep on taking questions.

“I know there might be a couple of more questions. Do you want to take one more? Would you want to take one more? Go ahead. Pick,” said Trump while turning to Niinisto.

Visibly surprised by Trump’s comment, Niinisto turned to another Finnish reporter and said, “Please.”

Apparently, Trump assumed Niinisto had taken question from the same reporter who had already been given a chance.

“Again. You're going to give her the same one?" said Trump.

As the crowd laughed at Trump’s comment, Niinisto said, “No, she is not the same lady. They are sitting side by side.”

Trump’s confusion prompted the reporter to joke as she said, “We have a lot of blonde women in Finland.”

THIS. The Finnish journalists @potus had trouble telling apart. They are def. 2 diff. people. So glad I met @maria_annala + @vilenpaula. pic.twitter.com/gthZWwiiJa — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) August 28, 2017

However, this is not the first time Trump has messed up with reporters. In June, as Trump chatted with the new Irish PM Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on a phone call to congratulate him on his recent electoral win, he thought it would be a brilliant idea to have the press come in and observe him...talking on the phone.

As he told the Irish PM about the "beautiful" Irish press gathered around him, someone suddenly seemed to have caught his eye. He then called a reporter to his desk.

“And where are you from?” Trump asked the reporter. “Go ahead, come here, come here. Where are you from? We have all of this beautiful Irish press.”

He then goes back to his phone call and tells the Irish leader, “She has a nice smile on her face, so I bet she treats you well.”

