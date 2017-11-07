Putin-Linked Businessman Trump Doesn’t Recognize Was At His Party

"I will get Putin on this program and we will get Donald elected," wrote Felix Sater, who was linked to Putin and the mafia.

"The Resistance" host Keith Olbermann noted President Donald Trump publically denied knowing Felix Sater, a Russian entrepreneur who had ties with the mafia and Russian president Vladimir Putin. But the same Sater attended Trump’s celebration of his election at a party last year.

According to GQ’s bombshell report, Sater also gave interviews but if they were aired isn’t yet confirmed.

In 2013, when BBC’s John Sweeney asked Trump about the Russian businessman, he cut the interview and walked off.

“You're talking to me about Felix Sater, I know who he is, I know of him and I know who he is,” said Trump at the 4 minute 58 second mark in the video, when Sweeney asked him about his connections with the Russian-American businessman.

“You stayed in bed, if I may say so, with Felix Sater, and he was connected with the mafia,” said Sweeney.

“ Again John you maybe you’re thick, but you can’t in this country just break it, sometimes we’ll sign a deal and the border isn’t as good as we’d like but that does happen,” said Trump and walked off the interview like a petulant child.

Six months after the BBC interview he changed his views completely about the Putin linked businessman, “If he were sitting in the room right now, I really wouldn’t know what he looked like.”

Surprisingly after three years in 2016, Sater had an office in Trump Tower. In an interview with a Russian publication, he spoke about being Trump's adviser until about 2011, saying he "reported everything" to Trump, "sometimes twice a day, sometimes twice a week, sometimes twice a month. And like that, for 10 years." He also had a business card that said he was Trump's “senior adviser.”

Earlier in 2015, Sater emailed Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen to propose a meeting with Putin.

“Our boy can become president of the USA and we can engineer it,” Sater wrote to Cohen. “I will get all of Putin’s team to buy in on this, I will manage this process.”

In 2017, Sater clearly stated he knew Trump, when asked if he had ever been in Trump's office alone with him, he replied, "numerous times."

Thumbnail / Banner : Reuters, Lee Jin-man