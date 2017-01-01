As Trump Makes Debut At The UN, Here Are 4 Things To Watch Out For

As Trump speaks for the first time at the annual meeting at the United Nations, there are several things to watch out for.

World leaders are all set to gather for the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly. As they prepare for the meeting, people are eager to hear U.S. President Donald Trump address the 193-member body for the first time.

Trump’s speech is expected to touch on the escalating crisis that has seen the commander-in-chief and Pyongyang trade threats of military action. The speech will be his highest profile opportunity to explain his foreign policy vision couched in his “America First” agenda.

However, Trump has been critical of the United Nations and complained about the cost to the United States of helping to fund the 193-nation body.

North Korea will also be an important issue at this year’s meeting.

Despite U.N. sanctions, the hermit kingdom has launched several missile tests and has caused tensions between United States and North Korea. The reaction of world leaders on the tests and their stance on the country is something to look out for.

The rising atrocities on Rohingya Muslims will another key issue at the General Assembly. Hundreds of people are being slaughtered and others are left to make their way to neighboring Bangladesh in rough sea.

Due to rising criticism, Myanmar's de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, canceled a trip to the U.N. General Assembly. It is yet to be seen if the organization will take any steps to effectively halt the state-sanctioned genocide.

Another key point will be the reaction of world leaders on the United States' withdrawal of the Paris climate agreement.

