Trump All But Endorses Roy Moore, Then Refers To Women As ‘Special’

“Look, he denies it," Trump told reporters. “If you look at all the things that have happened over the last 48 hours. He totally denies it.”

President Donald Trump would rather have an accused pedophile and child molester in the Senate than a “liberal person.”

Speaking to reporters before departing for Mar-a-Lago to enjoy his first Thanksgiving as the commander-in-chief, Trump finally broke his silence on the Republican Senate candidate from Alabama, Roy Moore, who is facing serious allegations of having sexual relationships with several teenage girls – one of whom was reportedly just 14-years-old at the time.

“Look, he denies it,” Trump said of Moore during the White House tradition of pardoning a turkey. “If you look at all the things that have happened over the last 48 hours. He totally denies it. He says it didn't happen. And look, you have to look at him also.”

So, just because Moore has refuted the claims, does it automatically mean he is innocent?

Trump also used the opportunity to bash Moore’s Democratic rival in Alabama, Doug Jones.

“I can tell you this one thing for sure,” the president added. “We don’t need a liberal person in there, a Democrat. Jones, I’ve looked at his record. It’s terrible on crime. It’s terrible on the border. It’s terrible on the military. I can tell you for a fact we do not need somebody that’s going to be bad on crime, bad on borders, bad with the military, bad for the Second Amendment.”

For those unaware, Moore’s “bad on crime” opponent and former attorney Doug Jones is the one who convicted Ku Klux Klan members for killing four young girls in the infamous1963 Birmingham church bombing.

The commander-in-chief did not stop after suggesting Moore’s accusers were lying – he went on to praise women for being “very special.”

“Women are very special. I think it’s a very special time because a lot of things are coming out, and I think that’s good for our society, and I think it’s very, very good for women,” Trump continued. “And I’m very happy a lot of these things are coming out, and I’m very happy it’s being exposed.”

Given that Trump has admitted to groping and molesting women without their consent and faced over a dozen sexual misconduct charges dating back to decades, the fact he is siding with another alleged sexual predator doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

Meanwhile, online users had a lot to say about the former business mogul defending Moore.

He finally did it. Donald Trump all but endorsed Roy Moore. He waited until he thought it would be a good time to back Moore, then he did it. Trump spit in the face of the women that were attacked. Hey @realDonaldTrump, we don’t need more sexual harassers in government. #NoMoore — Demitri Dawson (@DemitriDawson) November 21, 2017

Trump insisted the Central Park Five were guilty after they were exonerated by DNA evidence and a confession.



But Roy Moore "totally denies it" is good enough for the next U.S. Senator apparently. — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) November 21, 2017

Ivanka Trump said there is a special place in hell for people like Roy Moore



Donald Trump just told the people of Alabama to vote for him — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) November 21, 2017

In 2000, Doug Jones indicted 2 Klansmen who 37 years earlier bombed Birmingham church and killed 4 black girls



in 2017, Donald Trump defended Roy Moore against allegation of child molestation 38 years earlier by saying it hadn’t come up before — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) November 22, 2017

Question: What does Trump see in Roy Moore?



Answer: Himself. — Frederick Douglass (@gettinnoticedmo) November 21, 2017

Donald Trump and Roy Moore are both serial sexual predators.



Over TWO DOZEN women have come forward, on the record, with stories about their abuse.



Trump endorsed Moore because they are the same. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) November 21, 2017

Tonight President Trump has pretty much endorsed Roy Moore, saying that he looked at Doug Jones' record and he's "terrible on crime"



Doug Jones was a prosecutor who fought crime while Roy Moore allegedly committed "terrible" crimes. — Brian Krassenstein?? (@krassenstein) November 22, 2017

Trump showed his true colors by implicitly endorsing Roy Moore for the Alabama Senate seat: “We don’t need a liberal person in there, a Democrat. I’d much prefer a child molester who lusts after 14-year-old girls.”

??[NOTE: 2nd half of this quote is satire] #RoyMooreChildMolester — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) November 21, 2017

President Trump: "Roy Moore denies it. That's all I can say. He denies it. And by the way, he totally denies it."



Last I checked no Child Molester ever openly admitted to molesting children without some sort of plea agreement involved. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) November 21, 2017

I don’t know if Roy Moore will win or not in the very red state of Alabama...



But I assure you that Trump saying a pedophile is better than a “liberal” will surely screw the GOP in 2018z — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) November 22, 2017

