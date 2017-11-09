© Reuters, Jonathan Ernst

Trump All But Endorses Roy Moore, Then Refers To Women As ‘Special’

by
Ramsha Sadiq Khan
President Donald Trump would rather have an accused pedophile and child molester in the Senate than a “liberal person.”

Speaking to reporters before departing for Mar-a-Lago to enjoy his first Thanksgiving as the commander-in-chief, Trump finally broke his silence on the Republican Senate candidate from Alabama, Roy Moore, who is facing serious allegations of having sexual relationships with several teenage girls – one of whom was reportedly just 14-years-old at the time. 

“Look, he denies it,” Trump said of Moore during the White House tradition of pardoning a turkey. “If you look at all the things that have happened over the last 48 hours. He totally denies it. He says it didn't happen. And look, you have to look at him also.”

So, just because Moore has refuted the claims, does it automatically mean he is innocent?

Trump also used the opportunity to bash Moore’s Democratic rival in Alabama, Doug Jones.

“I can tell you this one thing for sure,” the president added. “We don’t need a liberal person in there, a Democrat. Jones, I’ve looked at his record. It’s terrible on crime. It’s terrible on the border. It’s terrible on the military. I can tell you for a fact we do not need somebody that’s going to be bad on crime, bad on borders, bad with the military, bad for the Second Amendment.”

For those unaware, Moore’s “bad on crime” opponent and former attorney Doug Jones is the one who convicted Ku Klux Klan members for killing four young girls in the infamous1963 Birmingham church bombing.

The commander-in-chief did not stop after suggesting Moore’s accusers were lying – he went on to praise women for being “very special.”

“Women are very special. I think it’s a very special time because a lot of things are coming out, and I think that’s good for our society, and I think it’s very, very good for women,” Trump continued. “And I’m very happy a lot of these things are coming out, and I’m very happy it’s being exposed.”

Given that Trump has admitted to groping and molesting women without their consent and faced over a dozen sexual misconduct charges dating back to decades, the fact he is siding with another alleged sexual predator doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

Meanwhile, online users had a lot to say about the former business mogul defending Moore.

