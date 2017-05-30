Trump Is Allegedly ‘Lonely’ And ‘Gaining Weight’

It appears the investigation into possible links between Russia and Trump aides – and the responsibilities of being POTUS – is taking a toll on Trump’s health.

U.S. President Donald Trump is having a rough month. For starters, his first foreign trip was a complete disaster, mostly because of the uncouth and self-absorbed manner he dealt with world leaders at the NATO and G7 summits in Brussels and Sicily, respectively.

Meanwhile, the noose seems to be tightening in the investigation into possible links between Russia and Trump aides as the POTUS has reportedly hired his longtime legal adviser, Marc Kasowitz, to represent him in all matters related to Russia.

Now, a new CNN report suggests all of this could be taking a toll on Trump’s health as he is “emotionally withdrawing” and “gaining weight.”

CNN’s Gloria Borger reports Trump was already “in a pretty glum mood” before setting off on his foreign diplomatic endeavor.

However, while he was there, the situation at home got worse as it emerged Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and top adviser, had at least three previously undisclosed contacts with, Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the United States, during and after the 2016 presidential campaign.

An anonymous source told Borger Trump’s problems began with former FBI Director James Comey’s firing, which led to the appointment of Robert Mueller, a former FBI director, as special counsel to investigate all matters related to Russia and the Trump administration.

“Allowing a special counsel to happen was idiocy,” a Trump ally told Borger. “Special counsels never end well.”

In addition, Trump purportedly has no one to rely on in the White House, which is surprising considering the fact that almost his entire administration consists of people who were either his friends, family or billionaire donors.

"He now lives within himself, which is a dangerous place for Donald Trump to be," another source added. "I see him emotionally withdrawing. He's gained weight. He doesn't have anybody whom he trusts."