65% Americans Say Trump Has Accomplished Next To Nothing In One Year

Trump’s net approval rating is at negative 22 points. That’s the lowest rating since 1946 and makes Trump one of the very few presidents to get a negative so early in his presidency.

Looks like two-thirds of the American population thinks President Donald Trump has done nothing worth writing home about in almost a year he has been president. That’s a far cry from Trump’s own claim that he no president has done more than him in just 9 months.

In a survey by ABC News/Washington Post, 65 percent of respondents said the Trump administration has very few accomplishments so far. In fact, the 45th’s net approval rating is at an embarrassing negative 22 points. That’s the lowest rating since 1946 and makes Trump the only president, aside from the 38th President Gerald Ford, to earn a net negative rating so early in his presidency.

It comes as no surprise that 71 percent of Americans disapprove of Trump’s stance with people of color and different religion. A 70 percent also disagrees on Trump’s position towards health care.

The president scored the most on his handling of economy with a 44 percent — that’s still pretty low.

Take a look at the video above to see how Trump is nowhere near making American great again.

Banner/Thumbnail credit: REUTERS, Jonathan Ernst