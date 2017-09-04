Here's Trump Supporting Amnesty For Undocumented Families In 2011

Nearly six years ago, Donald Trump vehemently defended the idea that undocumented immigrants, who have been in the U.S., shouldn’t be kicked out of the country.

Mass protests erupted in a number of U.S. cities after President Donald Trump announced the decision that killed the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), a policy that provides amnesty to undocumented immigrants who were brought into the country by their parents as children.

If scrapped, the futures of at least 800,000 of these young people, who have lived in the U.S. their entire lives, will face uncertainty.

Despite widespread criticism over the decision, the POTUS appears determined to end DACA, a move that might affect thousands of families. It is, however, a pertinent time to point out that nearly six years ago, Trump supported amnesty for such individuals.

In a 2011 "Fox and Friends" interview, Trump defended former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, the then Republican presidential aspirant, who had been criticized by his opponent Michele Bachmann for saying he wanted a more "humane" solution to the problems surrounding undocumented immigration.

Trump agreed with Gingrich's approach. He even agreed to call it amnesty "to a certain extent, for a very limited number of people."

"Well first of all he's [Gingrich] really talking about something where somebody has been in the country for 25 years," Trump said. "They've been educated here, they're really tremendously performing people, and citizens, or not citizens depending — I guess he's talking about if they become, or should they become, citizens."

Trump even stressed on the emotional effect deportation might have on such families.

"How do you tell a family that's been here for 25 years to get out?" he continued.

This civility, concern and display of basic human kindness stand in stark contrast to the man now known as President Donald Trump. In fact, he flip-flopped on amnesty for DACA recipients only four years after giving the Fox News interview when he announced his presidential bid in 2015.

In order to pander to his (mostly) xenophobic voter base, he based his campaign on promises of sending all undocumented immigrants back to their countries. And, quite unlike many of his promises made during the campaign days, Trump seems determined to, at least, keep this one - even if it costs thousands of blameless young people, who know no other country than the U.S., their futures.