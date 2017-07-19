Trump Casually Threatens GOP Senator Who Went Against Trumpcare

“You weren’t there,” Trump said, pointing to Nevada Sen. Dean Heller. “You’re going to be. He wants to remain a senator, doesn’t he?”

One of President Donald Trump’s key campaign promises was to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s signature health care law. However, both the Trump administration and the Republican Party failed to do so, mainly because the bills they proposed were a nightmare for working, lower-income and female Americans.

Thanks to the key in-house defection, Trumpcare died in the Senate (at least for the time being) along with Senate GOP leadership’s efforts to repeal Affordable Care Act without having a replacement — and Trump is certainly not pleased with this turn of events.

The president recently invited the Republican Senate caucus to lunch to talk about health care. Interestingly, Nevada Sen. Dean Heller, who has been one of the most vocal critics of the Better Care Reconciliation Act within the GOP and is considered as a vulnerable Republicans in Congress, was seated next to the commander-in-chief at the event.

Obviously, Trump began the luncheon by addressing the press. It was during his remarks on the health care law that cameras captured an uncomfortable moment.

“The other night I was surprised when I heard a couple of my friends — my friends, they really were and are,” he began. “They might not be very much longer, but that’s OK. I think I have to get them back.”

As the senators around him laughed uneasily, Trump turned to point at Heller, who is up for reelection next year.

“You didn’t go out there. This was the one we were worried about,” he continued. “You weren’t there. You’re going to be. He wants to remain a senator, doesn’t he? I think the people of your state — which I know very well — I think they’re going to appreciate what you hopefully will do.”

It may sound like Trump was just joking around, but the expressions on Heller’s face tells a different story.

The president wasn’t merely teasing the senator who went against him, he was threatening him in the most causal of ways, which actually made it look all the more sinister.

Watch Heller’s priceless reaction to Trump’s threatening remarks in the video above.

