Avid Hunter Don Jr. On Gun Silencers: ‘It's Just A Great Instrument’

After a lone white man killed at least 59 people and injured more than 500 at a concert in Las Vegas, the gun control debate became increasingly relevant.

Logic would suggest that means tighter gun controls, however, the Republicans have other plans. Currently, they are pushing a bill that contains a provision to legalize gun silencers — a device that can make it harder for police officers to figure out where a shooter is and make it harder for victims to escape.

It’s not surprising the GOP is pushing for laxer gun laws considering President Donald Trump and his family openly advocate for NRA and other gun lobbies.

MSNBC’s Chuck Todd dug out a video from last year, where one of Trump’s family members marketed gun silencers.

It was none other than Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., who appeared in the gun industry’s “marketing campaigns aimed at kids.”

Utah-based SilencerCo is one of the country’s top manufacturers of gun silencers. And it’s not hard to believe that its CEO Josh Waldron relies on Don Jr. as a top ally.

Trump Jr. marketed SilencerCo’s line of gun silencers in a 40-minute infomercial revealed by Todd. And it makes it very clear about the kind of connections and feelings the Trumps have toward the gun lobby.

“It’s about safety. It’s about hearing protection. It’s a health issue, frankly, for me,” Trump Jr. said. "It's just a great instrument. There's nothing bad about it at all. It makes total sense."

There’s more to the absurdity. During the pre-election interview, Trump Jr. even added that gun suppressors could help get "little kids into the game" of hunting because the device reduces gun recoil.

But all of the bizarre comments coming from the Trumps don’t surprise anyone anymore. After all what really matters to this family is making money out of any opportunity, even if it may be a cause of harm to others. And all these advertisements add several dollars to their pockets.

Even after a GOP congressional baseball team was targeted, leaving four people injured, the pro-gun GOP evoked the Second Amendment to keep gun laws as lax as they are.

