It Looks Like Donald Trump Jr. Just Confirmed James Comey’s Testimony

“When he tells you to do something, guess what? There's no ambiguity in it. There's no, 'Hey, I'm hoping,'” Donald Trump Jr. said of his father.

Donald Trump Jr., President Donald Trump’s eldest son whose biggest achievement to date has been becoming a meme by awkwardly sitting on a tree trunk like a lumberjack, recently made an appearance on Fox News and unwittingly confirmed a part of former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony.

During the fiery Senate Intelligence Committee hearing, Comey recalled a Feb. 14 meeting in the Oval Office where the president reportedly said, “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting [Michael] Flynn go.”

Comey said it was more than just a casual request, but Trump vehemently denied the accusations.

However, his son seems to have undone the narrative adopted by the Trump administration all on his own.

“When I hear the Flynn comments, you and I both know my father a long time. When he tells you to do something, guess what? There's no ambiguity in it. There's no, ‘Hey, I'm hoping.’ You and I are friends: ‘Hey, I hope this happens, but you've got to do your job,’” Trump Jr. told Jeanine Pirro. “That's what he told Comey. And for this guy as a politician to then go back and write a memo: ‘Oh I felt threatened.’ He felt so threatened, but he didn't do anything.”

Does that means Trump really expected Comey to shut down the federal investigation of his former national security adviser? Because according to his son’s statement, it sounds a lot like he did.

Also, can someone let Trump Jr. know Comey is NOT a politician?

Trump Jr.’s words appeared to contradict the president’s account of the now infamous meeting.

Earlier, at a joint news conference in the White House Rose Garden with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, Trump insisted he did not tell Comey to shut down the Flynn probe.

“He [Comey] did say under oath that you told him to let the Flynn — he said you told him you hoped the Flynn investigation, he could let it go…” began ABC News’s Jonathan Karl.

“I didn't say that,” Trump interrupted. “And there'd be nothing wrong with it if I did say that, according to everybody that I read today, but I did not say that.”

He even suggested Comey lied under oath during the hearing.

“I hardly know the man. I'm not going to say I want you to pledge allegiance. Who would do that?” the president continued.

When asked if he would be willing to go under oath to give his version of the interactions with Comey, the former reality TV star replied, “100 percent.”

Meanwhile, Trump Jr. continued ranting against Comey, calling his testimony “basically ridiculous.”

“I think he's proven himself to be a liar in all of this. I think he's proven himself to be a dishonest man of bad character,” he said, adding the testimony “vindicated” the president.

